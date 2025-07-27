How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Minnesota Lynx are scheduled to battle against the Atlanta Dream to begin the pivotal WNBA game on July 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Minnesota Lynx have a perfect 14-0 home record and are riding a four-game winning streak going into their game against the Atlanta Dream. The Lynx are shooting an impressive 46.1% from the field and lead the Western Conference with a scoring rate of 85.8 points per game. In contrast, Atlanta has a 6-7 away record and has shown itself to be competitive in games that are decided by fewer than four points, winning 2-1 in those games.

The Dream average 83.5 points per game, which is 8.7 more than the Lynx typically allow (74.8), while Minnesota's shooting percentage is 3.7 points higher than Atlanta's average (42.4%).

This will be the teams' second meeting of the season; during their first game on June 28, Minnesota defeated Atlanta 96-92, led by Brionna Jones with 18 points and Napheesa Collier with 26.

Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Lynx will take on the Atlanta Dream in an exciting WNBA game on July 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date July 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Lynx and the Atlanta Dream live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Minnesota Lynx team news

Napheesa Collier leads the Lynx in scoring (23.1 points, 3.3 assists, and 7.7 rebounds per game).

Courtney Williams has averaged 16.3 points, six assists, 1.5 steals, and 5.5 rebounds in her last ten games.

Minnesota Lynx injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Karlie Samuelson Foot injury Out for Season

Atlanta Dream team news

Allisha Gray is averaging 19 points, four assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Brionna Jones is averaging 7.6 rebounds per game, 3.0 of which come from the offensive end and 4.7 from the defensive glass.

Jordin Canada is spending 28.1 minutes a game and dishing up 5.4 assists, but she also averages 2.1 turnovers.

Atlanta Dream injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Rhyne Howard Knee injury Out

Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream head-to-head record

The Minnesota Lynx have crushed the Atlanta Dream in their last five meetings, winning each one handily, including a close 96-92 victory on June 28, 2025. The Lynx have demonstrated their capacity to win both high-scoring games and defensive grinds, with the smallest margin of victory getting four points and the largest being thirteen. Given their past performance, Minnesota appears to have a distinct tactical and psychological advantage over Atlanta. The Lynx are expected to continue their winning streak against the Dream, given their current form and undefeated home record, particularly if important players like Courtney Williams and Napheesa Collier continue to put up good performances.

Date Results Jun 28, 2025 Lynx 96-92 Dream Sep 11, 2024 Lynx 76-64 Dream Jul 17, 2024 Lynx 86-79 Dream Jun 20, 2024 Lynx 68-55 Dream May 27, 2024 Lynx 92-79 Dream

