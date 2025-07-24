How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Lynx are set to face off against the Las Vegas Aces to open the thrilling WNBA battle on July 25, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Aces defeated the Dream 87-72 in their most recent game, while the Lynx just defeated the Sky 91-68.
Minnesota leads the league in field goal percentage (45.7%), points allowed (74.7), and points per game (84.9), statistically ranking second in the league.
On the other hand, Las Vegas averages 81.7 points per game and ranks 8th in scoring (80.9) and 10th in percentage of field goals (41.8%).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game, plus plenty more.
Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and tip-off time
The Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces will meet in an exciting WNBA game on July 25, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
|Date
|July 25, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Target Center
|Location
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces live on:
- TV channel: ION
- Streaming service: Fubo
Minnesota Lynx team news
Napheesa Collier leads the Lynx with an astounding 23.0 points per game, hitting 51.7% from the field and collecting 7.6 rebounds while keeping a remarkable 94.7% free-throw rate.
Courtney Williams has been averaging 6.0 assists per game during 28.6 minutes, but she also commits 2.4 turnovers.
Minnesota Lynx injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|G, Karlie Samuelson
|Foot injury
|Out for Season
Las Vegas Aces team news
A'ja Wilson averages 22.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game while shooting 82.6% from the free-throw line and 48.3% from the field.
Chelsea Gray is turning the ball over 3.3 times per game despite averaging 4.5 assists during 30.3 minutes.
Las Vegas Aces injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|F, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus
|Personal
|Out
Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces head-to-head record
The Minnesota Lynx have dominated their previous five meetings with the Las Vegas Aces, winning four of their last five games by double digits after losing the first meeting in May 2024. As seen by their most recent victory of 76-62 on June 18, 2025, the Lynx have routinely outperformed the Aces on both the offensive and defensive ends. A key component of their recent dominance has been their ability to contain the Aces' key players and score goals quickly. Minnesota may once again have the advantage in this game if this pattern holds true due to its well-balanced attack and formidable defense.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 18, 2025
|Lynx 76-62 Aces
|Aug 24, 2024
|Lynx 87-74 Aces
|Aug 22, 2024
|Lynx 98-87 Aces
|Jun 12, 2024
|Lynx 100-86 Aces
|May 30, 2024
|Aces 80-66 Lynx