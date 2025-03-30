How to watch today's LSU vs UCLA NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LSU vs UCLA NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Top-seeded UCLA (33-2) and No. 3 seed LSU (31-5) are set to battle for a coveted spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Sunday at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

Third-seeded LSU had the upper hand against UCLA last season, securing a 78-69 victory behind a standout performance from Flau’Jae Johnson, who poured in a game-high 24 points. However, this year's Tigers squad has a different look, with Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith no longer in the lineup.

Meanwhile, Lauren Betts has been nothing short of dominant in UCLA's NCAA Tournament run. A frontrunner for National Player of the Year, the 6-foot-7 center delivered another monster performance in the Sweet 16, dropping 31 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks against Ole Miss, marking her second consecutive 30-point outing.

LSU vs UCLA: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and the Bruins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

Date Sunday, March 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Location Spokane, Washington

How to watch LSU vs UCLA on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and the Bruins on:

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Fans can catch all the action live on ABC. The game will also be available for streaming via the ESPN app, Sling and Fubo, which carries ESPN networks and offers a free trial for new users.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

LSU Tigers team news & key performers

For LSU, the biggest adjustment will be navigating the paint without Angel Reese, who played a pivotal role in their last win with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Aneesah Morrow chipped in 17 points and four boards, while Flau’jae Johnson led the charge with 24 points and 12 rebounds, powering the Tigers to victory through dominance in the post and on the glass. Controlling the boards remains non-negotiable for LSU, even if the personnel shouldering that responsibility changes.

UCLA Bruins news & key performers

Standing in their way is UCLA's towering Lauren Betts. The 6-foot-7 center troubled LSU last season with a 14-point, 17-rebound outing in a losing effort, but she has taken her game to another level this year. Now averaging 20.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, she has become an even greater offensive force, reaching double digits in all but two games this season.

Meanwhile, Kiki Rice continues to be a dual threat for the Bruins, serving as both the team's playmaker and a scoring option when needed. She finished with 13 points and seven assists in UCLA's victory over Ole Miss and will be a key figure in their offensive setup once again.

