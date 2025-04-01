How to watch today's Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Chattanooga Mocs NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Loyola Chicago vs Chattanooga NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The second NIT semifinal on Tuesday night features a showdown between the Chattanooga Mocs (27-9) and Loyola Chicago Ramblers (25-11), both vying for their first-ever NIT title.

Chattanooga reached this stage with victories over Middle Tennessee, Dayton, and Bradley. The Mocs have been on a tear, winning 15 of their last 16 contests dating back to January 25.

Loyola Chicago, meanwhile, advanced by taking down San Jose State, San Francisco, and Kent State. The Ramblers have built momentum of their own, winning 13 of their last 16 games since February 1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. the Chattanooga Mocs NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Chattanooga Mocs: Date and tip-off time

The Ramblers and the Mocs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Hinkle Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Chattanooga Mocs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers and the Chattanooga Mocs on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Loyola Chicago Ramblers team news & key performers

Loyola Chicago had one player earn postseason recognition—6-foot-4 junior guard Jayden Dawson, the team’s top scorer at 13.7 points per game. Dawson is a dangerous perimeter threat, having hit 82 three-pointers this season. He tallied 13 points in the Ramblers’ last game against Kent State but erupted for 35 in their upset victory over San Francisco.

Sheldon Edwards Jr. is another key shooter for Loyola Chicago, hitting 105 triples on 37.8% shooting from deep while averaging 11.8 points per game. Senior guard Des Watson provides another scoring punch on the wing with 13.0 points per game, while 6-foot-10 sophomore center Rubin anchors the paint, averaging 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Chattanooga Mocs news & key performers

The Mocs dominated the Southern Conference regular season but stumbled in the tournament semifinals against Furman. Their offensive leader is Honor Huff, a 5-foot-10 junior guard named First Team All-Conference. Huff leads Chattanooga with 15.3 points per game and is a lethal outside shooter, knocking down 124 three-pointers at a 42.2% clip—ranking fourth nationally in made threes. He has been in top form lately, scoring 21-plus in back-to-back games, including a 26-point explosion against Dayton.

Three other Chattanooga standouts earned Second Team All-Conference honors. Junior guard Trey Bonham averages 14.2 points per game, while senior guard Bash Wieland contributes 14.1 points per contest. Forward Frank Champion, a 6-foot-7 senior in his first Division I season, was named the conference’s Newcomer of the Year, chipping in 11.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

MORE NCAA March Madness news and coverage