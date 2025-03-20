How to watch Louisville vs Nebraska NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Louisville vs Nebraska NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The 7th-seeded Louisville Cardinals are scheduled to battle with the 10th-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers to begin the first round of the NCAA Women's Championship on March 21, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

The Cardinals are 7-4 in non-conference games and 14-6 in ACC action. They average 72.2 points a game with a +4.9 scoring difference.

The Cornhuskers, meanwhile, are 12-9 in Big Ten games, outscoring opposition by 7.6 points and averaging 76.0 points per game.

This season, Louisville's field goal percentage of 43.1% is somewhat higher than Nebraska's 41.9%. Conversely, Nebraska shoots 8.3 three-pointers every game, which is 2.4 greater than Louisville's average of 5.9 three-pointers allowed.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Louisville Cardinals vs Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Louisville Cardinals vs Nebraska Cornhuskers: Date and tip-off time

The Louisville Cardinals will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in an electrifying NCAAW game on March 21, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Date March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Schollmaier Arena Location Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch Louisville Cardinals vs Nebraska Cornhuskers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Louisville Cardinals and the Nebraska Cornhuskers live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Louisville Cardinals team news

Tajianna Roberts has scored 13.3 points over the past ten games.

Olivia Cochran is helping the Cardinals with 10.1 points and grabs 6.7 rebounds per game.

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news

Alberte Rimdal has been scoring 11.3 points over the previous ten games.

Alexis Markowski contributes to her team with 16.5 points and grabs 7.9 rebounds per game.

More NBA news and coverage