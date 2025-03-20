How to watch today's Louisville Cardinals vs Creighton Bluejays NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Louisville vs Creighton NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

An opening-round showdown in the NCAA Tournament features a compelling battle between the No. 9 Creighton Bluejays (24-10) and the No. 8 seed Louisville Cardinals (27-7) on Thursday at Rupp Arena.

Under the guidance of Pat Kelsey, Louisville has experienced a dramatic resurgence this season, breathing new life into both the program and its passionate fanbase. The Cardinals’ success isn’t just a feel-good story—it’s backed by strong numbers, as they rank inside the top 25 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. While their perimeter shooting was a weak spot early on, they’ve found their rhythm in ACC play, knocking down over 37% of their attempts from beyond the arc.

Creighton, on the other hand, is no stranger to March Madness. Head coach Greg McDermott has built a program that thrives in this environment, making its 10th tournament appearance in the last 14 seasons. The Bluejays have been a consistent presence deep into the tournament, reaching the Sweet 16 three times in the past four years. This year’s squad, however, has a few distinctive traits that set them apart from previous Creighton teams.

Louisville Cardinals vs Creighton Bluejays: Date and tip-off time

The Cardinals and the Bluejays will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 12:15 pm ET/9:15 am PT at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Thursday, March 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:15 pm ET/9:15 am PT Venue Rupp Arena Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Louisville Cardinals vs Creighton Bluejays on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cardinals and the Bluejays on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Louisville Cardinals team news & key performers

Louisville is led by Terrence Edwards Jr., who paces the team with 16.6 points per game. Running the offense is former Wisconsin standout Chucky Hepburn, dishing out 5.8 assists per contest. The Cardinals rely heavily on their outside shooting, averaging close to 15 made three-pointers per game, though Hepburn and Reyne Smith have had their share of shooting struggles at times.

Creighton Bluejays news & key performers

For Creighton, the heart and soul of the team is 7ft1in center Ryan Kalkbrenner, a dominant force in the paint for five straight seasons. A three-time All-Big East selection, Kalkbrenner leads the Bluejays with 19.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, flirting with a double-double on a nightly basis. His efficiency is staggering—he shoots a blistering 65.5% from the field, with an effective field goal percentage of 67.9%, both of which top the Big East leaderboard.

