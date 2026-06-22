What time does Portugal vs Uzbekistan kick off?

Portugal vs Uzbekistan will be shown live in the United States on FOX, with Spanish-language coverage available on Telemundo. Both of these channels can be streamed live on Fubo.

READ MORE: Today's World Cup TV schedule

A comprehensive list of TV channels and live streams showing Portugal vs Uzbekistan can be found below.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Live Streams

Portugal face Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium in Group K of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Roberto Martinez's side under pressure to deliver a convincing performance after a frustrating start to the tournament.

Portugal opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, a result that sparked immediate debate about the team's direction and, inevitably, about Cristiano Ronaldo. The captain's subdued showing drew sharp criticism from outside the camp, though his teammates have been unwavering in their public support.

Diogo Dalot revealed the squad held a detailed pre-tournament meeting to prepare for exactly this kind of social media backlash, and Ruben Dias has insisted the scrutiny surrounding Ronaldo is nothing new for this group. Francisco Conceicao added that players do not feel obligated to pass to Ronaldo, framing him simply as part of a collective effort to bounce back.

Uzbekistan arrive having lost their opening group game 3-1 to Colombia, leaving them bottom of Group K and facing elimination if results do not improve. The White Wolves are making history as the first Central Asian nation to compete at a FIFA World Cup, but Fabio Cannavaro's side will need a significant turnaround to stay alive in the tournament.

With both teams needing points, this fixture carries real weight in the group standings. Portugal must win to keep pace at the top of Group K, while Uzbekistan's World Cup dream depends on finding something here in Houston.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan live.

How to watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Early Team News

Roberto Martinez is expected to name a strong Portugal side, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line and Bruno Fernandes pulling the strings in midfield. The projected XI includes Diogo Costa in goal, a back four of Renato Veiga, Tomas Araujo, Joao Cancelo, and Nuno Mendes, with Vitinha and Joao Neves anchoring the midfield alongside Fernandes. Pedro Neto and Bernardo Silva complete the attacking unit. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Portugal.

Fabio Cannavaro is set to field Utkir Yusupov in goal behind a defence that includes Abdulla Abdullaev, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Rustamjon Ashurmatov. Oston Urunov, Sherzod Nasrulloev, Behruzjon Karimov, and Otabek Shukurov are named in midfield, with Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Akmal Mozgovoy, and Eldor Shomurodov leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for Uzbekistan at this stage, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portugal arrive in Houston with a mixed recent record of three wins and two draws from their last five outings. Their most recent result was that 1-1 stalemate with DR Congo in the World Cup, a performance that fell well short of expectations. Before the tournament, Martinez's side showed greater conviction in pre-competition friendlies, beating Nigeria 2-1 and Chile 2-1 in consecutive games. A 2-0 win away to the USA in March demonstrated their quality on the road. Portugal have scored eight goals across those five matches while conceding three, though the inability to close out the DR Congo game will concern the coaching staff.

Uzbekistan's recent form makes for difficult reading. Cannavaro's side have lost three of their last five matches, with defeats to Colombia, the Netherlands, and Canada all coming in the build-up to or during the World Cup. Their 3-1 loss to Colombia in the group opener was the most damaging result, leaving them with little margin for error. Earlier wins against Venezuela and Gabon offered some encouragement, but the step up in quality at this tournament has exposed the White Wolves so far.

Head-to-Head Record

POR Last match UZB 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Portugal 5 - 2 Uzbekistan 5 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Portugal and Uzbekistan have met only once in recorded history, with Portugal winning 5-2 in a friendly played in September 2012. That single meeting offers limited insight given how much both squads have changed in the intervening years, but it does confirm Portugal's clear superiority on the one occasion these nations have shared a pitch.

Standings

In Group K, Portugal currently sit third while Uzbekistan are fourth, meaning both sides are under pressure to pick up points in Houston to keep their World Cup ambitions alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: