Bundesliga - Bundesliga Wohninvest WESERSTADION

Today's game between Werder Bremen and Augsburg will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 9:30 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Werder Bremen vs Augsburg are listed below. ESPN Select is carrying the match for viewers in the United States, and you can sign up or log in to watch live.

Werder Bremen host Augsburg at the Wohninvest WESERSTADION in a Bundesliga fixture that finds both clubs firmly in the middle of the table and with little room for complacency in the final weeks of the season.

Bremen come into this game carrying a significant injury burden. With six players sidelined, Ole Werner's squad has been stretched in recent weeks, and that has shown in results that have fluctuated between bright and frustrating.

Augsburg, sitting three places above Bremen in ninth, arrive in form worth noting. They beat Bayer Leverkusen away from home earlier this month, a result that demonstrated they are capable of hurting sides well above them in the standings.

Bremen's last outing was a 1-1 draw at home to VfB Stuttgart, a result that extended a run of inconsistency. A win over Hamburger SV before that showed what they can produce, but back-to-back defeats to FC Koeln and RB Leipzig in April underlined the fragility in their performances.

For Augsburg, the picture is one of a side that draws often and occasionally punches above its weight. Three draws from their last five, plus that win at Leverkusen, suggest a team that is hard to beat but not always capable of forcing the issue.

For viewers looking to catch the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Werder Bremen vs Augsburg with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Bremen are dealing with a lengthy injury list heading into this fixture. Koen Hein, Kasper Topp, Mitchell Weiser, Felix Agu, Woyo Adeh, and Marco Friedl are all ruled out, leaving the squad noticeably short in several areas. No suspensions are listed, and no projected XI has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Augsburg have no injuries or suspensions reported. No confirmed lineup has been provided, and further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Werder Bremen have picked up one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five Bundesliga matches. Their most recent game ended 1-1 at home to VfB Stuttgart on April 26. Before that, they beat Hamburger SV 3-1, though losses to FC Koeln (3-1) and RB Leipzig (2-1) either side of that win reflect a side that has struggled for consistency. Bremen's only away win in the run came at Wolfsburg, where they won 1-0 in March. Across the five games, they scored six goals and conceded eight.

Augsburg have gone one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five outings. Their most recent game was a 1-1 draw away at Eintracht Frankfurt on April 25. The standout result in the sequence was a 2-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen on April 18, sandwiched between draws against Hoffenheim (2-2) and Hamburger SV (1-1). A 5-2 defeat to VfB Stuttgart in March was the only loss. Augsburg scored seven goals and conceded ten across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in December 2025, when Augsburg and Werder Bremen drew 0-0 in a Bundesliga fixture at Augsburg. Before that, Werder won 2-0 at home when the sides met in January 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Werder Bremen have won twice, Augsburg have won once, and two matches have ended level. The most recent Augsburg win in this run came in August 2024, when the sides drew 2-2, though Augsburg's only outright victory was a 3-0 defeat of Werder in April 2024.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Augsburg sit ninth and Werder Bremen are twelfth, with three places separating the two sides ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Werder Bremen vs Augsburg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: