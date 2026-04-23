Today's game between VfB Stuttgart and Freiburg will kick-off at Apr 23, 2026, 2:45 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for VfB Stuttgart vs Freiburg in the US are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the DFB-Pokal semi-final live on ESPN Deportes or ESPN U, with both channels also accessible via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Select.

If you are travelling and your usual streaming service is unavailable in your current location, a VPN can allow you to connect through a server in your home country and access your regular broadcaster's coverage.

VfB Stuttgart host Freiburg at the MHPArena in Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal semi-final, with a place in the cup final on the line for both sides.

Stuttgart arrive at this fixture under a cloud of uncertainty off the pitch. Head coach Sebastian Hoeneß has been linked with Real Madrid, who are reportedly weighing a summer move for the German coach, though Hoeneß has publicly brushed off the speculation and stated he is focused on finishing the season strongly.

On the field, Stuttgart's recent Bundesliga form has been inconsistent. A 4-2 defeat to Bayern Munich last weekend — the result that confirmed Bayern's title — followed a commanding 4-0 win over Hamburger SV. The cup offers a chance to end the campaign with silverware.

Freiburg come into this match in considerably better shape. Julian Schuster's side have won four of their last five matches across the Bundesliga and Europa League, including a pair of victories over Celta Vigo that progressed them in European competition.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes. Stuttgart need a strong performance at home to overcome a Freiburg side that has found real momentum in recent weeks.

For viewing information, TV channels, and live stream options, read on.

How to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Freiburg with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Stuttgart will be without defenders Finn Jeltsch and Julian Diehl, as well as forward Luca Jovanovic, through injury. No suspensions affect the squad. Sebastian Hoeneß's projected XI includes Alexander Nuebel in goal, with a back line of Josha Vagnoman, Maximilian Mittelstaedt, Ryland Hendriks, and Jeff Chabot. Boussaid El Khannouss, Angelo Stiller, Chris Fuehrich, Atakan Karazor, Jamie Leweling, and Deniz Undav complete the expected starting lineup.

Freiburg travel without Markus Rosenfelder, Daniel Kyereh, and Patrick Osterhage, all sidelined through injury, with no suspensions to report. The visitors' projected XI sees Florian Mueller in goal, supported by Phil Treu, Matthias Ginter, Junior Makengo, and Baris Ogbus. Jovan Manzambi, Darian Scherhant, Maximilian Eggestein, Junior Beste, Yusuf Suzuki, and Isak Matanovic are named in the expected starting eleven. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Stuttgart head into this match with a record of two wins and three losses from their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, a result that handed the Bavarian side the title. The highlight of that run was a 4-0 thrashing of Hamburger SV, while a 2-5 win at Augsburg also stands out. Stuttgart have scored 12 goals across those five matches but conceded 13, a defensive record that will concern Hoeneß ahead of a cup semi-final.

Freiburg's recent form makes for better reading: four wins from five, with their only defeat a 2-3 loss to Bayern Munich. They beat Celta Vigo twice in the Europa League — 3-0 at home and 1-3 away — while also picking up Bundesliga victories over FC Heidenheim and Mainz 05. Across those five matches, Freiburg scored eight goals and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Stuttgart at the MHPArena on February 1, 2026, in the Bundesliga. Across the last five encounters, Freiburg hold an advantage with three wins to Stuttgart's two. Freiburg won 3-1 at home in September 2025 and again 3-1 in August 2024, while Stuttgart's other notable result in this run was a 4-0 home victory in January 2025.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Freiburg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: