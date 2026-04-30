Today's game between Vasco da Gama and Olimpia will kick-off at Apr 30, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Vasco da Gama vs Olimpia are listed below. The match is available to watch live through several services depending on your location.

Fubo subscribers can watch live via their platform. Fanatiz, which specialises in Latin American football, is another option for viewers wanting to stream the match. beIN SPORTS Connect is also carrying the fixture for eligible subscribers.

Vasco da Gama host Olimpia in Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, with the Brazilian side looking to arrest a run of inconsistent results and climb off the foot of their group.

Vasco arrive at this fixture in uncertain form. A 1-0 defeat to Corinthians in Serie A last weekend was their second loss in five matches, and their Copa Sudamericana campaign has already been dented by a home defeat to Audax Italiano earlier this month. The pressure is building on the Rio de Janeiro club to produce in continental competition.

Olimp ia, by contrast, come into this match as group leaders. The Paraguayan side have been the standout team in Group G so far, and their Copa Sudamericana results have been convincing. Back-to-back wins over Audax Italiano and a goalless draw with Barracas Central show a side that is difficult to break down and clinical when the opportunity arises.

That said, Olimpia's domestic form has wobbled. A 3-2 defeat to Libertad in the Division Profesional last Friday will have given their coaching staff pause, and Vasco will be looking to exploit any lack of cohesion in a side switching between competitions.

The incentive for Vasco is clear. Sitting fourth in the group, a home win could dramatically shift the standings picture in their favour. For Olimpia, a point or more away from home would consolidate their position at the summit with real authority.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes for both clubs, and the dynamic between a Brazilian side fighting for survival in the group and a Paraguayan outfit protecting a lead at the top should make for compelling viewing.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Vasco da Gama vs Olimpia live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Olimpia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Detailed team news for Vasco da Gama is not yet available, with no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI provided at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases further information.

The situation is the same for Olimpia, with no squad news confirmed ahead of the trip to Brazil. Check back for the latest on both sides as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Vasco da Gama head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Corinthians in Serie A, and they were also beaten 2-1 by Audax Italiano in the Copa Sudamericana earlier this month. The positives are there, though: back-to-back wins over Paysandu and São Paulo showed the side can produce results, and they have been involved in matches that have produced goals at both ends.

Olimp ia arrive in better shape overall, having won three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Libertad in the Division Profesional, but in continental competition they have been more dependable, beating Audax Italiano 2-0 and holding Barracas Central to a goalless draw. Three wins in their last five, combined with a clean sheet in one of those outings, points to a side with defensive organisation and enough firepower to punish opponents.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Vasco da Gama and Olimpia. This Copa Sudamericana group stage fixture may represent a rare or first encounter between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

In Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, Olimpia currently sit top of the table, while Vasco da Gama are placed fourth. The gap between the sides in the standings gives this fixture an added edge, with Vasco needing a strong result to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vasco da Gama vs Olimpia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: