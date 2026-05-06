Today's game between Utah Royals and Houston Dash will kick-off at May 6, 2026, 10:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Utah Royals vs Houston Dash are listed below. The match is available in the United States on Fubo and CBS Sports Network.

If you are travelling outside the United States and cannot access your usual streaming services, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, you can bypass geo-restrictions and watch live as normal.

Utah Royals host Houston Dash in an NWSL regular season fixture, with the home side looking to extend one of the most impressive runs of form in the league.

Utah arrive into this match having won four of their last five games. That sequence includes a road win at Angel City FC, a 3-0 dismantling of Seattle Reign, and a 1-0 victory over Chicago Stars. The Royals are playing with real confidence and sit fifth in the NWSL standings.

Houston Dash come in with a more mixed picture. Two wins from their last five matches, combined with two losses and a draw, tell the story of a side that has struggled for consistency. Their most recent outing ended goalless against Seattle Reign, continuing a run of just two goals scored across their last three outings.

The Royals have the upper hand in recent head-to-head meetings, winning the last time these sides met at Utah's ground by two goals to nil in September 2025. Houston's last victory in the series came in April 2025 when they edged a 1-0 win on home soil.

At fifth in the table, Utah can push toward the top four with a win here. Houston sit seventh and need points to keep pace with the sides above them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Royals vs Houston Dash, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Utah Royals vs Houston Dash with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Utah Royals ahead of this fixture, and no confirmed projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Houston Dash are similarly without published team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data has been confirmed. Further details are expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Utah Royals have been the standout performers in recent weeks, recording four wins and one draw from their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 away victory over Angel City FC on May 3, following a 3-0 win at Seattle Reign on April 27. They also beat Chicago Stars 1-0 and won 2-1 at Boston Legacy FC, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw against Washington Spirit. Utah scored seven goals and conceded five across the five-game run.

Houston Dash have taken seven points from a possible fifteen over their last five matches, with two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Seattle Reign on May 2, and they lost 1-0 to North Carolina Courage on April 26. A 4-3 win over Racing Louisville provided their biggest result of the run, while a 3-0 victory over Boston Legacy FC in March showed they can produce when the conditions are right. Houston scored eight goals and conceded four across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides saw Utah Royals win 2-0 at home on September 14, 2025. Before that, Houston Dash claimed a 1-0 victory on their own ground in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Utah have won three, Houston have won one, and one match ended level, with the sides also sharing a 0-0 draw at Utah in April 2024.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Utah Royals currently sit fifth while Houston Dash are seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Utah Royals vs Houston Dash today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: