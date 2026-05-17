Serie A - Serie A Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Today's game between Udinese and Cremonese will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 2:45 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Udinese vs Cremonese are listed below. In the United States, the match is available on Paramount+ and DAZN. Paramount+ holds the primary Serie A broadcast rights for US audiences, while DAZN offers coverage with Spanish-language commentary.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can watch your preferred broadcaster without interruption. A reputable VPN service allows you to access the stream as if you were at home.

Udinese host Cremonese at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine in a Serie A fixture that means very different things to each side at this stage of the season.

Udinese sit 10th in the table and have been one of Serie A's more unpredictable outfits this term. Kosta Runjaic's side have shown they can beat the best — a 3-0 win at AC Milan stands as their most eye-catching result of the run-in — but inconsistency has kept them from pushing higher up the standings.

Their recent form has been encouraging. Back-to-back wins over Torino and Cagliari have given the club momentum, though a 3-3 draw with Lazio and a defeat to Parma earlier in the stretch serve as reminders that nothing is guaranteed.

The fixture has also been touched by off-pitch controversy. Udinese forward Keinan Davis publicly accused Cagliari's Alberto Dossena of directing a racial slur at him during last weekend's match, calling on Serie A officials to act. It has cast a shadow over what should be a celebratory end to the campaign for a side comfortably clear of trouble.

Cremonese arrive in a far more precarious position, sitting 18th in the table and deep in the relegation fight. Their season has largely been a struggle against the division's top clubs, though a 3-0 win over Pisa last weekend showed they are still capable of putting a performance together when the pressure is on.

That win over Pisa will have provided some relief, but the table tells a harsh story. With matches running out, Cremonese need points urgently, and a trip to a side in form makes this a stern test.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Udinese vs Cremonese, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Udinese vs Cremonese with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Udinese head into this fixture without B. Mlacic and A. Zanoli through injury, while K. Ehizibue serves a suspension. The projected XI has Maduka Okoye in goal, with a back line of C. Kabasele, T. Kristensen, O. Solet, and A. Atta. O. Zarraga, H. Kamara, J. Karlstroem, and J. Piotrowski are expected in midfield, with K. Davis and N. Zaniolo leading the attack.

Cremonese are without F. Baschirotto, M. Payero, R. Floriani Mussolini, and G. Pezzella through injury, and no suspensions are currently in effect. The projected XI sees E. Audero start in goal, with M. Bianchetti, F. Folino, F. Terracciano, and S. Luperto in defence. J. Vandeputte, Y. Maleh, A. Grassi, and T. Barbieri are set to feature in midfield, with F. Bonazzoli and J. Vardy expected up front. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Udinese have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Cagliari on May 9, continuing a run of back-to-back victories after they beat Torino 2-0 the week before. They drew 3-3 with Lazio in late April and lost 1-0 to Parma Calcio earlier in the stretch, though their 3-0 win at AC Milan on April 11 remains the standout result of the sequence. Udinese have been clinical in front of goal across this run, and their defensive record in the two most recent wins points to a more settled backline.

Cremonese have taken one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five Serie A games. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Pisa on May 10, a bright result that snapped a run of three matches without a win. Before that, they lost 2-1 to Lazio and were beaten 4-0 by SSC Napoli in late April, with a goalless draw at Torino sandwiched in between. Their 1-0 defeat at Cagliari on April 11 opened that difficult stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on October 20, 2025, when Cremonese and Udinese drew 1-1 in a Serie A fixture at Cremonese's ground. Prior to that, Udinese hosted Cremonese in April 2023 and won convincingly, 3-0, in a Serie A match at the Bluenergy Stadium. Across the last four meetings in all competitions, Udinese hold the stronger record, with two wins to Cremonese's none and two draws — including a 3-1 win in a friendly in December 2022 and a 0-0 draw in October 2022.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Udinese currently sit 10th while Cremonese are placed 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Udinese vs Cremonese today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: