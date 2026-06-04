Friendlies - Friendlies Strawberry Arena

Today's game between Sweden and Greece will kick-off at Jun 4, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Sweden vs Greece is available to watch in the United States on Fubo, ViX, and Tubi. Fubo carries the match as part of its live soccer coverage. Watch live on Fubo, or tune in via ViX and Tubi.

Sweden host Greece at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm in an international friendly, with both sides using the match as final preparation before the summer's major competitions.

For Graham Potter's Sweden, the timing could not be more pointed. The Blågult head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Group F, where they face Tunisia, the Netherlands, and Japan. This friendly represents one of the last opportunities for Potter to assess his squad before the tournament begins in North America.

Sweden arrive into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Norway in their most recent outing, a result that will have sharpened focus ahead of the World Cup. Potter's side showed quality in qualification, winning back-to-back matches against Ukraine and Poland in March, but the Norway loss served as a reminder that consistency is still a work in progress.

The shadow of Dejan Kulusevski continues to loom over Sweden's attacking plans. The Tottenham midfielder has missed the entire 2025-26 season through injury, and while Sweden's medical staff have offered cautious encouragement about his eventual return, he plays no part in this fixture.

Greece arrive under Ivan Jovanovic with their own preparations to finalise. Their recent form has been measured — a draw with Hungary, a loss to Paraguay, and a narrow 3-2 win over Scotland in World Cup qualifying represent the broad picture of a side capable of results but prone to inconsistency.

For both squads, this match carries the practical weight of a final dress rehearsal. Squad places are settled, but form and fitness matter, and neither side will treat this as a throwaway fixture.

For US viewers looking to catch the action live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Sweden vs Greece with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Graham Potter's Sweden have no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of the match, and no probable lineup has been named at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Ivan Jovanovic's Greece also have a clean bill of health with no reported injuries or suspensions. No projected XI has been confirmed for the visitors, and further team news is expected nearer to the fixture.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Sweden go into this match with a W2-D1-L2 record across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Norway in a friendly on June 1. Before that, Potter's side recorded back-to-back wins in World Cup qualification, beating Ukraine 3-1 away and Poland 3-2 at home in March. Their run also includes a 1-1 draw with Slovenia and a heavy 4-1 loss to Switzerland.

Greece carry a W1-D2-L2 record from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw with Hungary in a friendly on March 31. The highlight of that run was a 3-2 win over Scotland in World Cup qualifying, though they also suffered a 3-1 defeat to Denmark and lost 1-0 to Paraguay. Two goalless draws — against Hungary and Belarus — round out a sequence that has seen Greece score just four goals across five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-0 win for Sweden at home in World Cup qualifying on October 12, 2021. A month earlier, in the reverse fixture on September 8, 2021, Greece won 2-1 on home soil in the same competition. Across the last five recorded meetings, Sweden hold an overall advantage, with the head-to-head record also including a 2-0 Sweden win at Euro 2008, a 2-1 Greece victory in a 2003 friendly, and a 2-2 draw in Athens in February 2002.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sweden vs Greece today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: