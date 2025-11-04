Today's UEFA Champions League soccer game between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt will be shown live on Paramount+ here in the United States. The game will kick-off at 03:45 pm Eastern Time, 12:45 pm Pacific Time.

Both teams head into Matchday 3 of the Champions League in need of a win having both picked up just three points in their opening three game. Incredibly, all three of Eintracht Frankfurt's Champions League games have ended with a 5-1 scoreline. They were on the right side of it on Matchday 1 against Galatasaray, and on the wrong side of it Matchday 2 and 3 against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

Champions League - Champions League Diego Armando Maradona

Live stream Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt worldwide

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Napoli, Eintracht Frankfurt or other UEFA Champions League soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

UEFA Champions League Standings

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Recent Form

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt H2H

NAP Last 2 matches SGE 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins SSC Napoli 3 - 0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt 0 - 2 SSC Napoli 5 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt online - TV channels & live streams

