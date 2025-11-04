Today's UEFA Champions League soccer game between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt will be shown live on Paramount+ here in the United States. The game will kick-off at 03:45 pm Eastern Time, 12:45 pm Pacific Time.
Both teams head into Matchday 3 of the Champions League in need of a win having both picked up just three points in their opening three game. Incredibly, all three of Eintracht Frankfurt's Champions League games have ended with a 5-1 scoreline. They were on the right side of it on Matchday 1 against Galatasaray, and on the wrong side of it Matchday 2 and 3 against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.
If you're a new customer to Paramount+, you can watch the game using a free seven day trial by clicking here.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, where the game will be broadcast around the world and more.
Live stream Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt worldwide
If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Napoli, Eintracht Frankfurt or other UEFA Champions League soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
UEFA Champions League Standings
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Recent Form
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt H2H
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News
How to watch SSC Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt online - TV channels & live streams
|Paramount+
|Watch here
|ViX
|Watch here
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Watch here
|Amazon Prime Video
|Watch here
Useful links
- Latest betting updates
- Napoli Team Page
- Eintracht Frankfurt Team Page
- Where to watch and live stream UEFA Champions League soccer
- Where to watch Napoli today? Live soccer streams and TV channels
- Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt today? Live soccer streams and TV channels
- Best VPN services to watch sports online