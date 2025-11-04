+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
SSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
Eintracht Frankfurt
Neil Bennett

How to watch today's Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between SSC Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as kick-off time and team news

Today's UEFA Champions League soccer game between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt will be shown live on Paramount+ here in the United States. The game will kick-off at 03:45 pm Eastern Time, 12:45 pm Pacific Time.

Both teams head into Matchday 3 of the Champions League in need of a win having both picked up just three points in their opening three game. Incredibly, all three of Eintracht Frankfurt's Champions League games have ended with a 5-1 scoreline. They were on the right side of it on Matchday 1 against Galatasaray, and on the wrong side of it Matchday 2 and 3 against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Diego Armando Maradona

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, where the game will be broadcast around the world and more.

Live stream Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt worldwide

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Napoli, Eintracht Frankfurt or other UEFA Champions League soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

UEFA Champions League Standings

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Recent Form

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SGE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt H2H

NAP

Last 2 matches

SGE

2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

5

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
0/2

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

SSC Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt lineups

SSC NapoliHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestSGE
32
V. Milinkovic-Savic
4
A. Buongiorno
13
A. Rrahmani
22
C
G. Di Lorenzo
3
M. Gutierrez
99
A. Zambo Anguissa
8
S. McTominay
68
S. Lobotka
21
M. Politano
20
E. Elmas
19
R. Hoejlund
23
M. Zetterer
34
N. Collins
3
A. Theate
4
C
R. Koch
16
H. Larsson
21
N. Brown
27
M. Goetze
13
Rasmus Nissen
8
F. Chaibi
19
J. Bahoya
9
J. Burkardt

3-4-2-1

SGEAway team crest

NAP
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Conte

SGE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Toppmoeller

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt online - TV channels & live streams

Useful links

