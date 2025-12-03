Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Eintracht Frankfurt were established in 1899 and are one of the most historic clubs in Germany. They are one of the founding members of the Bundesliga and have participated in 56 seasons.

To date, they have won only one German Championship, that too in 1959, but have salvaged two Europa League titles in 1979 and 2022. As they aim to solidify their position in Europe, GOAL brings to you the latest information regarding their matches and broadcast details in the USA.

Live broadcast of Eintracht Frankfurt matches

Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt documentaries

Some of the documentaries related to Frankfurt are listed below along with the streaming platform.

Documentary What it shows Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt: Der Mythos lebt (2023) It's focuses on Frankfurt's history and it's rise in German and continental soccer. Amazon Prime Video Road to Europa League Glory (2022) It documents Frankfurt's 2021-22 Europa League triumph. Paramount+ Waldstadion Glory (2021) It prioritises the memorable matches and fan culture at the club's home ground. ESPN+ Germany's Football Heartbeat (2020) This documentary analyses Frankfurt's role in German football and their impact on the community. YouTube (official channels)

Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt worldwide

Fans in the USA can watch Frankfurt's Bundesliga matches using ESPN. However, their Champions League matches will be available on Paramount+.

For the fans who are not residing in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal. Please find it below:

Country / Region Broadcaster Germany Sky Deutschland, DAZN Netherlands ESPN Netherlands India SonyLIV Belgium Play Sports France beINSports Canada DAZN UK BT Sport (Champions League)

Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt with Spanish commentary

Frankfurt's Bundesliga and Champions League matches can be streamed with Spanish commentary on TUDN, Univision Deportes and ViX.

Where to buy Eintracht Frankfurt tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Eintracht Frankfurt tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Eintracht Frankfurt kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Eintracht Frankfurt kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.