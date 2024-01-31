SL Benfica vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Champions League match between SL Benfica and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sitting atop Group A with a perfect winning record, Barcelona prepare for the final game of their Women's Champions League group stage campaign against Benfica at the Caixa Futebol Campus on Wednesday night.

Barcelona kept their nine-point buffer at the top of the Spanish Women's top flight with a 6-0 victory against Real Betis at Ciudad Deportiva Luis de Sol last weekend.

Jonatan Giraldez’s side are crushing everything in their sight right now, having won 25 games across all competitions since a 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Real Madrid back in May last year.

Benfica, meanwhile, are guaranteed to finish in second spot in Group A following last week's 2-2 draw with Rosengard at the Malmo Idrottsplats, so the Portuguese outfit can play with the pressure off on matchday six.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

SL Benfica vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET Venue: Caixa Futebol Campus

The match will be played at the Caixa Futebol Campus on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Kick-off is at 3:00 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch SL Benfica vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

SL Benfica team news

Benfica Women boss Filipa Patao tends to favour a 3-5-2 formation and the same defensively compact system could be used again on Wednesday against a much-superior Barcelona side.

Benfica Women possible XI: Pauels; Ucheibe, Costa, Seica; Amado, Faria, Gasper, Norton, Falcon; Silva, Alidou

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pauels, Vilão, Costa

Defenders: Seiça, Rebelo, Almendariz, Alves, Costa, Amado, Santos, Silva, Silva, Salvador Midfielders: Alidou, Faria, Almeida, Ucheibe, Norton, Pauleta, Gasper, Falcón, Araujo Forwards: Cintra, Raysla, Nazareth, Silva, Martins, Silva, Gudmundsdóttir, Nogueira

Barcelona team news

With qualification to the next round already secured and a quick turnaround between league and Champions League games, head coach Jonatan Giraldez might choose to rest a few of his star players, though Barca have plenty of depth and are still expected to come out on top.

Barcelona Women possible XI: Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Battle; Bonmati, Walsh, Guijarro; Hansen, Paralluelo, Caldentey

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panos, Coll, Gemma Defenders: Paredes, Leon, Jana, Marta, Bronze, O. Batlle Midfielders: Alexia, Patri, Aitana, Walsh, Engen, Brugts Forwards: Pina, Paralluelo, Mariona, Graham, Rolfo, Bruna, Oshoala

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/11/23 Barcelona 5-5 Benfica UEFA Champions League Women 16/12/22 Benfica 2-2 Barcelona UEFA Champions League Women 20/10/22 Barcelona 9-0 Benfica UEFA Champions League Women

