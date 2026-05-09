LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Today's game between Sevilla and Espanyol will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 10:15 AM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

TV channel and live stream options for Sevilla vs Espanyol are listed below.

If you are travelling abroad and your usual streaming service is geo-blocked, a Virtual Private Network allows you to access the platform from your home country by routing your connection through a server in the relevant region.

Sevilla host Espanyol at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in LaLiga, with both clubs carrying very different pressures into this Andalusian fixture.

Sevilla arrive at a club in flux. Off the pitch, a takeover bid led by club icon Sergio Ramos has dominated headlines, with the former Spain captain reportedly seeking a central role in all future decision-making. On it, García Pimienta's side sit 17th in the table and cannot afford another slip.

A 1-0 win over Real Sociedad last weekend provided some breathing room, but it followed back-to-back defeats to Osasuna and Levante. The inconsistency has been a theme all season, and the margin for error at the bottom of the table is shrinking fast.

Espanyol arrive in Seville having lost to Real Madrid in their most recent outing, a 2-0 defeat at the RCDE Stadium in which Vinicius Junior scored twice. They sit 13th, comfortably clear of the drop zone, but their recent form makes them vulnerable opponents rather than comfortable ones.

The visitors have managed just one win in their last five LaLiga matches. Three defeats and two draws in that run tell a story of a side that is difficult to beat but rarely convincing going forward.

For Sevilla, this is a fixture they will feel they must win. Three points would provide a genuine platform in the survival fight. For Espanyol, a result on the road against a struggling side would represent a statement of intent in the second half of the season.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sevilla vs Espanyol, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sevilla vs Espanyol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Sevilla are without defender Marcao through injury, and no suspensions are listed for the home side. Their projected XI reads: Vlachodimos; Castrin, Carmona, Salas, Suazo; Gudelj, Agoume; Vargas, Ejuke; Romero, Maupay. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

Espanyol are missing Cyril Ngonge and Javier Puado through injury, with no suspensions to report. Their projected XI is: Dmitrovic; Calero, El Hilali, C. Romero, Cabrera; Gonzalez de Zarate, Dolan, Terrats; Exposito, R. Sanchez, R. Fernandez.

Form

Sevilla have recorded two wins, no draws, and three defeats across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad on May 4, ending a run of back-to-back losses. Earlier in that sequence, they beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 but also fell 2-0 to Levante and 1-0 to Real Oviedo. Across those five games, Sevilla scored five goals and conceded six.

Espanyol have taken just two points from their last five LaLiga outings, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid on May 3. They also suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Barcelona during that run, and drew 0-0 with both Levante and Real Betis. Espanyol scored one goal and conceded seven across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on November 24, 2025, when Espanyol beat Sevilla 2-1 at home in LaLiga. Before that, the two clubs drew 1-1 at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in January 2025. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Sevilla have won three times to Espanyol's one, with one draw. Sevilla have scored nine goals in those five matches, while Espanyol have replied with seven.

Standings

In LaLiga, Sevilla currently sit 17th while Espanyol are 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sevilla vs Espanyol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: