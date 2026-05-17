Serie A - Serie A Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore

Today's game between Sassuolo and Lecce will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 2:45 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Sassuolo vs Lecce are listed below. The match is available to watch on Paramount+ and DAZN, depending on your location.

If you are travelling abroad and want to watch via your usual subscription service, using a VPN can allow you to access your home broadcast from overseas. Make sure to check the terms and conditions of your provider before doing so.

Sassuolo host Lecce at the Stadio Mapei - Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, with both clubs carrying very different ambitions into this Serie A meeting.

Sassuolo sit in mid-table but have shown enough quality in recent weeks to suggest they are capable of finishing the season on a strong note. A 2-0 win over AC Milan stands out as evidence that this squad can compete with the division's better sides.

Lecce arrive under pressure. Sitting deep in the relegation zone, Vincenzo Italiano's side need points urgently, and results have been hard to come by. A narrow 1-0 defeat to Juventus in their last outing — settled by a goal scored after just eleven seconds — summed up the fine margins working against them.

The visitors will be without several key members of their squad, which complicates matters further. Getting anything from the Mapei Stadium would represent a genuine boost to their survival hopes.

Sassuolo have their own injury concerns to manage but will fancy their chances in front of their own supporters. The home side's inconsistency remains a thread running through their campaign, though a run of results that includes wins over Milan and Como shows what they are capable of.

This fixture carries real stakes for Lecce, who cannot afford to keep dropping points at this stage of the season.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sassuolo vs Lecce, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sassuolo vs Lecce with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Sassuolo will be without J. Idzes, E. Pieragnolo, F. Cande, and D. Boloca through injury. There are no reported suspensions. The projected XI sees S. Turati start in goal, with a back line of U. Garcia, W. Coulibaly, T. Muharemovic, and F. Romagna. N. Matic and I. Kone are expected in midfield alongside K. Thorstvedt, with D. Berardi, A. Pinamonti, and A. Lauriente leading the attack.

Lecce are missing R. Sottil, S. Fofana, and M. Berisha through injury, with no suspensions listed. W. Falcone is expected in goal behind a defence of A. Gallo, D. Veiga, J. Siebert, and Gabriel. O. Ngom, S. Pierotti, Y. Ramadani, and L. Coulibaly are projected in midfield, with L. Banda and W. Cheddira forming the forward line. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Sassuolo head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Serie A outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Torino, though that followed an impressive 2-0 victory over AC Milan. They also beat Como 2-1 during this run, while a goalless draw with Fiorentina and a 2-1 loss to Genoa round out the five games. Sassuolo have scored six goals and conceded six across those matches, reflecting a squad capable of both attacking output and defensive vulnerability.

Lecce have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Serie A fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Juventus, and they also fell 2-0 to Bologna earlier in this run. A 1-2 win at Pisa provided some relief, while draws against Verona (0-0) and Fiorentina (1-1) show a side that has struggled to convert competitive performances into victories. Lecce have scored just three goals and conceded four across these five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a goalless draw when Lecce hosted Sassuolo in Serie A in October 2025. Across the last five encounters between the clubs, Sassuolo hold the better record, with two wins to Lecce's one, and two matches finishing level. Sassuolo's most convincing result in the series came in April 2024, when they lost 0-3 at home to Lecce — a reminder that the away side are capable of producing on the road when the conditions are right.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Sassuolo sit in 11th place while Lecce are 17th, placing the visitors inside the relegation zone heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sassuolo vs Lecce today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: