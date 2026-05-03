Serie A - Serie A Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore

Today's game between Sassuolo and AC Milan will kick-off at May 3, 2026, 9:00 AM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Sassuolo vs AC Milan are listed below. Paramount+ and DAZN both carry Serie A coverage, so viewers have multiple ways to follow this fixture.

Sassuolo host AC Milan at the Stadio Mapei in Reggio Emilia in a Serie A fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The Neroverdi are rooted in mid-table, while Milan arrive with a third-place standing and a season that has grown increasingly complicated.

Massimiliano Allegri's side drew 0-0 with Juventus in their last outing, a flat performance that has done little to silence the growing frustration around the club's attacking output. Christian Pulisic has gone more than five months without a goal for club or country in 2026, and the tactical pairing of Pulisic and Rafael Leao without a central striker continues to produce very little.

Leao's future is also a distraction. The Portuguese forward has attracted serious interest from Premier League clubs, with scouts reportedly watching him in recent weeks. Whether he stays or goes, his form between now and the end of the season matters for Milan's push.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, have been inconsistent but not without quality. They drew 0-0 with Fiorentina most recently, a result that extended a mixed run of form across April. They will fancy their chances against a Milan side that has shown defensive vulnerability on the road.

Milan's injury situation adds further complication. Luka Modric, who underwent surgery on a fractured cheekbone sustained in the Juventus match, is sidelined and his broader availability is uncertain ahead of the summer.

For Allegri, this is a fixture where three points are expected. Failing to deliver them would intensify the scrutiny on his tactics and his squad selection. Sassuolo will not make it easy.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Sassuolo head into this fixture without Pieragnolo, Candé, Boloca, and Bakola through injury. No suspensions are listed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For AC Milan, Luka Modric is sidelined after undergoing surgery on a fractured cheekbone. No other injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the away squad, though team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Sassuolo have picked up two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Fiorentina, while their only loss in that run came at home to Genoa, a 2-1 defeat. They beat Como 2-1 and Cagliari 2-1 in their two victories, and drew 1-1 with Juventus in March. Sassuolo have scored six goals and conceded four across those five games.

AC Milan's last five Serie A matches produced two wins, two defeats, and one draw. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at Juventus, which followed a 0-3 loss at Udinese and a 1-0 defeat at Napoli. Milan beat Verona 0-1 away and Torino 3-2 earlier in the run, scoring five goals in total while conceding six across the five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in December 2025, when AC Milan and Sassuolo drew 2-2 in a Serie A fixture at San Siro. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, neither side has dominated, with the record showing one win each and three draws or shared results. The five matches have produced a combined 19 goals, reflecting a history of open encounters between these clubs.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Sassuolo sit tenth while AC Milan are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: