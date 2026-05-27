Today's game between River Plate and Blooming will kick-off at May 27, 2026, 8:30 PM.

US viewers have several ways to watch River Plate vs Blooming live. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

River Plate host Blooming in Group H of the Copa Sudamericana, with Eduardo Coudet's side looking to press their advantage at the top of the table against a Bolivian outfit that has struggled badly in recent weeks.

River arrive off the back of a 2-3 Liga Profesional defeat to Belgrano on May 24, their first loss in four domestic matches. Before that setback, Coudet's men had strung together three consecutive league wins, and their continental form remains solid enough to keep them firmly in control of Group H.

Blooming come into this fixture in poor shape. Raul Gutierrez's side have won none of their last five matches, with three defeats and two draws leaving them rooted in fourth place in the group. A 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Red Bull Bragantino in the Copa Sudamericana earlier this month remains the starkest illustration of their difficulties at this level.

The Bolivian club's most recent Copa Sudamericana outing was a 0-2 home defeat to Carabobo FC on May 22, a result that compounded their problems and left their hopes of progressing from the group in serious doubt.

River, by contrast, drew 1-1 with Bragantino in their last group stage outing and sit first in Group H. A win here would go a long way toward confirming their place in the knockout rounds.

The only previous meeting between these sides in this dataset ended 1-1 when Blooming hosted River in April, making this a chance for the Argentine club to settle the tie on home soil.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch River Plate vs Blooming live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch River Plate vs Blooming with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Eduardo Coudet has not confirmed any injury or suspension concerns for River Plate ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad information becomes available.

Raul Gutierrez's Blooming are in a similar position, with no injury or suspension news confirmed at this stage. No probable lineup has been released for the visitors either. Check back for the latest team news as kick-off approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

River Plate have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 2-3 Liga Profesional defeat to Belgrano on May 24. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Red Bull Bragantino in the Copa Sudamericana and recorded back-to-back league wins over Rosario Central (1-0) and Gimnasia LP (2-0). Across those five matches, River have scored eight goals and conceded six.

Blooming have not won in their last five matches, picking up two draws and suffering three defeats. The worst result in that run was a 0-6 Copa Sudamericana loss to Red Bull Bragantino, and their most recent outing was a 0-2 defeat to Carabobo FC in the same competition on May 22. They also lost 3-1 to Independiente Petrolero in the Primera Division. Across five matches, Blooming scored just two goals and conceded eleven.





Head-to-Head Record

RIV Last match BLO 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Blooming 1 - 1 River Plate 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between River Plate and Blooming in this dataset came in the Copa Sudamericana group stage on April 9, 2026, when Blooming hosted River and the match ended 1-1. That is the sole head-to-head result available, making this home fixture for River a first opportunity to separate the sides across two legs of group stage competition.

Standings

In Group H of the Copa Sudamericana, River Plate currently sit first, while Blooming are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch River Plate vs Blooming today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: