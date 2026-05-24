Today's game between Remo and Athletico Paranaense will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Remo vs Athletico Paranaense is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Remo host Athletico Paranaense in Serie A, with the two sides meeting at opposite ends of the table and carrying very different momentum into the fixture.

Remo sit in the relegation zone and are fighting to stay in Brazil's top flight. Leo Conde's side have shown enough in recent weeks to suggest they are not ready to go down without a contest.

Athlético Paranaense arrive in strong shape, sitting fifth in the table and firmly in the conversation for a continental place. Odair Hellmann's squad has been consistent across multiple competitions this season.

For Remo, this is the type of fixture where points are not just desirable but necessary. A home crowd and the pressure of survival can be a powerful combination.

Athlético, for their part, will want to avoid the kind of slip that can derail a push for the top four. They have the quality to control this game, but nothing in Brazilian football is ever straightforward.

Below, you can find everything you need to watch this Serie A clash live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Remo vs Athletico Paranaense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Remo are managed by Leo Conde, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Their projected XI has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Athlético Paranaense are led by Odair Hellmann. As with Remo, no official injury or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage. Further squad updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Remo head into this fixture with a positive run behind them, recording three wins from their last five Serie A and Cup outings. Their most recent result was a 2-3 victory away at Chapecoense AF in Serie A, a result that will have lifted spirits in the camp. They also beat Botafogo RJ on the road earlier in the sequence. The one blemish was a 0-1 home defeat to Cruzeiro in late April, though a draw against Palmeiras shows they can hold their own against stronger opposition.

Athlético Paranaense's last five matches tell a more mixed story, with two wins, two draws, and one defeat. They drew 1-1 with Flamengo most recently in Serie A, and their only loss in the run came against Vasco da Gama. Back-to-back goalless draws across different competitions reflect a side that has been difficult to beat, even when not at their sharpest.





Head-to-Head Record





The two clubs have met four times in recorded recent history, with the series split evenly. The most recent encounter came in October 2025 in Serie B, when Remo won 2-1 at home. Athletico had claimed the reverse fixture earlier that same year by the same scoreline, making the overall record tight and competitive between the sides.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Remo sit 19th, deep in the relegation places, while Athletico Paranaense are fifth, pushing for a place in continental competition. The gap between the two sides in the standings makes this a fixture with sharply contrasting stakes.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Remo vs Athletico Paranaense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: