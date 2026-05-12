LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio de La Cartuja

Today's game between Real Betis and Elche will kick-off at May 12, 2026, 2:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Real Betis vs Elche are listed below. US viewers can watch the match live on ESPN Select.

If you are travelling outside the US and want to access your usual streaming services, you may run into geo-restrictions. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) lets you connect through a server in a supported country, bypass those restrictions, and watch the match live as normal.

Real Betis host Elche at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville in a LaLiga fixture that carries contrasting weight for two clubs heading in very different directions this season.

Betis arrive fifth in the table and in solid form. A 3-0 win over Real Oviedo last weekend extended their push for a strong European finish, and Manuel Pellegrini's side will be eager to back that up in front of their own supporters. The draw with Real Madrid in late April — when Hector Bellerin's 94th-minute equaliser effectively ended Los Blancos' title hopes — underlined the quality this squad possesses.

Their only blemish in recent weeks was a 4-2 defeat to Braga in the Europa League, but domestically Betis have looked composed. A win here would strengthen their grip on fifth place with the season entering its final stages.

Elche arrive in a more complicated position. They sit 15th in LaLiga and cannot afford to lose ground with the bottom of the table still within reach. Their form has been erratic: three wins from five league outings, including a remarkable 3-2 victory at Atletico Madrid in April, but also a 3-1 defeat to Celta Vigo on May 3 that exposed the inconsistency running through their campaign.

The trip to Seville is a stern test. Betis have not lost at La Cartuja since December, and Elche will need to find the same resilience that produced that Atletico result if they are to take anything from this fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Real Betis vs Elche, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Real Betis vs Elche with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Real Betis will be without defenders M. Bartra and A. Ortiz through injury, while no suspensions are listed for the home side. Their projected XI is: A. Valles; Natan, D. Llorente, R. Rodriguez, H. Bellerin; Antony, A. Ezzalzouli, P. Fornals, G. Lo Celso, S. Amrabat; J. Hernandez.

Elche travel with three injury absentees in R. Mir, A. Boayar, and Y. Santiago, though no suspensions are recorded. Their projected XI reads: M. Dituro; V. Chust, T. Morente, G. Valera, D. Affengruber, P. Bigas; A. Febas, G. Villar, M. Aguado; A. Rodriguez, A. Silva. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

Form

Real Betis have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 home win over Real Oviedo on May 3, while their run also includes a 2-3 away victory at Girona and a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid. The only defeat came against Braga in the Europa League, a 4-2 loss on April 16. Betis drew 1-1 with Osasuna in the other league fixture. They have scored nine goals and conceded seven across the five games.

Elche have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Deportivo Alaves on May 9, while the previous fixture ended in a 3-1 defeat to Celta Vigo on May 3. The run also includes three consecutive wins: a 1-2 victory at Real Oviedo, a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid, and a 1-0 victory against Valencia. Elche have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Copa del Rey on January 14, 2026, when Real Betis beat Elche 2-1 at home. Before that, the two clubs met in LaLiga on August 18, 2025, with the game at Elche's ground finishing 1-1. Across the last five recorded meetings, Betis hold the advantage with three wins to Elche's one, with one draw — Betis won 3-0 at home in August 2022 and claimed a 3-2 victory at Elche in February 2023, while Elche's only win in the dataset came in April 2022.

Standings

In LaLiga, Real Betis currently sit fifth while Elche are in 15th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Elche today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: