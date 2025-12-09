Ajax's woes in the Dutch Eredivisie are compounded by a dismal first few weeks of this season's Champions League. Champions League winners in 1995, Ajax haven't won their domestic crown since 2021/22, and they're already 14 points off the pace set by leaders PSV after 15 rounds. They have won their last two matches, though, after a string of four defeats across all competitions.

Their Azerbaijani hosts Qarabag have only lost one of their last nine across all competitions, a 2-0 defeat at Napoli in November. They'll fancy their chances of beating a bruised Ajax team with five defeats from five. They've scored only ONE goal and are rock-bottom of the 36-team group stage.

Kickoff is at 12:45 EST in the US on Wednesday, 10 December.

How to watch Qarabag FK vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ as well as the CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Network is available on multiple streaming services, including Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer new customers a free five-day trial before asking you to commit to a longer-term subscription.

What cable channel is CBS Sports Network on?

The channel for CBS Sports Network varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for CBS Sports Network are listed in the table below.

Provider Channel Number DirecTV 221 DISH 158 Xfinity Varies by state Spectrum Varies by state

CBS Sports Network is also available on COX in Cleveland, OH (Channel 207), Las Vegas, NV (Channel 333), Oklahoma City, OK (Channel 249), Phoenix, AZ (Channel 312), San Diego, CA (Channel 321) and Tuscon, AZ (Channel 312).

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Qarabag FK vs Ajax kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium

Team news & squads

Qarabag FK team news

Qarabag are without the ineligible Ramil Sheydayev and the injured Kady Borges. Mateusz Kochalski will start in goal, with Matheus Silva and Bahlul Mustafazada anchoring the defence. Zoubir, Leandro Andrade and Emmanuel Addai will look to supply chances for front man Camilo Durán.

Ajax team news

Ajax will be without Steven Berghuis who has a groin injury. Josip Sutalo, James McConnell and Jorthy Mokio are also absent. Wout Weghorst has scored Ajax’s only goal in the competition so far.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

QRB Last match AJX 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Qarabag FK 0 - 3 Ajax 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

