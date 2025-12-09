This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoQarabag FK
Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium
team-logoAjax
James Freemantle

Qarabag FK vs Ajax: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time (UEFA)

How to watch the Champions League match between Qarabag FK and Ajax, as well as kick-off time and team news

Ajax's woes in the Dutch Eredivisie are compounded by a dismal first few weeks of this season's Champions League. Champions League winners in 1995, Ajax haven't won their domestic crown since 2021/22, and they're already 14 points off the pace set by leaders PSV after 15 rounds. They have won their last two matches, though, after a string of four defeats across all competitions. 

Their Azerbaijani hosts Qarabag have only lost one of their last nine across all competitions, a 2-0 defeat at Napoli in November. They'll fancy their chances of beating a bruised Ajax team with five defeats from five. They've scored only ONE goal and are rock-bottom of the 36-team group stage. 

Kickoff is at 12:45 EST in the US on Wednesday, 10 December.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Qarabag FK vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ as well as the CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network is available on multiple streaming services, including Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer new customers a free five-day trial before asking you to commit to a longer-term subscription.

What cable channel is CBS Sports Network on?

The channel for CBS Sports Network varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for CBS Sports Network are listed in the table below.

ProviderChannel Number
DirecTV221
DISH158
XfinityVaries by state
SpectrumVaries by state

CBS Sports Network is also available on COX in Cleveland, OH (Channel 207), Las Vegas, NV (Channel 333), Oklahoma City, OK (Channel 249), Phoenix, AZ (Channel 312), San Diego, CA (Channel 321) and Tuscon, AZ (Channel 312).

Qarabag FK vs Ajax kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium

Team news & squads

Qarabag FK vs Ajax Probable lineups

Qarabag FKHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestAJX
99
M. Kochalski
2
M. Silva
13
B. Mustafazade
81
K. Medina
44
E. Jafarquliyev
8
M. Jankovic
35
P. Bicalho
10
A. Zoubir
15
L. Andrade
11
E. Addai
17
Camilo Duran
1
V. Jaros
15
Y. Baas
30
A. Bouwman
5
O. Wijndal
3
A. Gaaei
17
O. Edvardsen
18
D. Klaassen
4
K. Itakura
11
M. Godts
10
O. Gloukh
9
K. Dolberg

4-2-3-1

AJXAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Q. Qurbanov

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Grim

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

Qarabag FK team news

Qarabag are without the ineligible Ramil Sheydayev and the injured Kady Borges. Mateusz Kochalski will start in goal, with Matheus Silva and Bahlul Mustafazada anchoring the defence. Zoubir, Leandro Andrade and Emmanuel Addai will look to supply chances for front man Camilo Durán.

Ajax team news

Ajax will be without Steven Berghuis who has a groin injury. Josip Sutalo, James McConnell and Jorthy Mokio are also absent. Wout Weghorst has scored Ajax’s only goal in the competition so far.

Form

QRB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

AJX
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

QRB

Last match

AJX

0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

0

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
0/1

Standings

