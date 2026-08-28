Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Philadelphia Eagles vs Cincinnati Bengals kick-off time

28 Aug 2026 - 20:00 Lincoln Financial Field

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NFL preseason matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals. The game is scheduled to kick off on Friday, August 28, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch and live stream Eagles vs Bengals

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

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If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required ahead of the start of the NFL regular season like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Cincinnati Bengals Match Preview

Both coaching staffs are heavily focused on avoiding injuries and evaluating depth before the final 53-man roster cutdowns. For the Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow may see a series or two in the first quarter but is expected to spend the vast majority of the game on the sidelines. The same goes for the Eagles; quarterback Jalen Hurts and star running back Saquon Barkley might play a single opening drive, if they take the field at all, before turning the game over to the reserves.

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Philadelphia fans are eager to see first-round rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon has missed significant time during training camp with multiple hamstring injuries but returned to practice this week, participating in team drills alongside DeVonta Smith and the first-team offense. The coaching staff hopes to get him some live game reps against the Bengals. Additionally, the battle for the primary backup quarterback role continues to heat up, as second-year pro Tanner McKee faces stiff competition from veteran Andy Dalton for the QB2 job.

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