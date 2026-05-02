Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Lorient will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 11:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for PSG vs Lorient are listed below. The match is available to watch in the United States across several platforms.

Paris Saint-Germain return to Ligue 1 action at the Parc des Princes, hosting Lorient in a fixture that finds the champions in formidable domestic shape.

Luis Enrique's side are coming off one of the most breathless European nights of the season. Just days ago, PSG edged Bayern Munich 5-4 in a Champions League semi-final first leg that left the football world stunned. Ousmane Dembele later admitted the team "stopped playing" after going 5-2 up, a lapse that allowed Bayern back into the tie, but the result still stands as a statement of intent.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was the standout performer in that match, drawing comparisons to the very best in the world from figures inside the game. The Georgian winger's form heading into this Ligue 1 fixture gives PSG a dimension that few sides in France can handle.

Lorient arrive in Paris having struggled for consistency. They have lost three of their last five league matches and will need a significant defensive effort to contain a PSG attack that has been firing on all cylinders.

The visitors did manage a 2-0 win over Marseille in their most recent positive result, which shows they are capable of raising their level. But making that count at the Parc des Princes is a different proposition entirely.

PSG sit top of Ligue 1 and will be eager to keep their domestic campaign on track while attention from elsewhere remains fixed on their European run. For Lorient, a point would represent a genuine achievement.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch PSG vs Lorient live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

PSG head into this fixture without Q. Ndjantou through injury. Gonzalo Ramos and Ilya Zabarnyi are both suspended, which will affect Enrique's options in attack and defence respectively. There is no confirmed projected XI at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Lorient are missing S. Toure and M. Talbi through injury. There are no reported suspensions for the away side. As with PSG, a projected starting lineup has not yet been confirmed, and the squad picture may develop before the match.

Form

PSG have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Lyon, who beat them 2-1 in Ligue 1. Their most recent outing was that 5-4 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League, a result that underlined their attacking potency. They also beat Angers 3-0 away and Nantes 3-0 at home in the league during this run, keeping clean sheets in both. Across the five matches, PSG scored 13 goals and conceded seven.

Lorient have taken one win from their last five, beating Marseille 2-0 in their standout result. Their most recent match ended in a 3-2 defeat to Strasbourg. They also lost to Lyon 2-0 and Toulouse 1-0 during this stretch, drawing 1-1 with Paris FC. Lorient scored six goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, with Lorient hosting PSG in Ligue 1 in October 2025. Before that, PSG won 4-1 at Lorient in April 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Ligue 1, PSG have won three, drawn one, and lost one, with the sides sharing 12 goals in total.

Standings

In Ligue 1, PSG sit top of the table heading into this fixture, while Lorient are ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: