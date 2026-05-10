Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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This Ligue 1 fixture is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo and beIN SPORTS are the primary options for viewers, with beIN SPORTS Connect and Fanatiz also carrying the match.

Fans travelling outside their home region can use a VPN to access their usual streaming service from abroad, allowing them to watch as if they were back home.

Paris Saint-Germain host Brest at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1, with the champions looking to return to winning ways on home soil after a week dominated by European drama.

Luis Enrique's side are coming off a gripping Champions League semi-final exit of Bayern Munich, advancing 6-5 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the second leg. The focus now shifts back to domestic matters, though PSG's place at the top of Ligue 1 is already secure.

Bradley Barcola is set to feature despite mounting speculation over his future, with Arsenal, Barcelona, and Liverpool all reportedly tracking the winger ahead of the summer window. His form this season has made him one of the most talked-about forwards in European football.

Brest arrive in Paris in a difficult run of form. They have lost three of their last five league matches and were thrashed 4-0 by Paris FC in their most recent outing, leaving them with little to play for beyond pride at this stage of the campaign.

These two sides have met frequently in recent seasons, and the head-to-head record tells a clear story. PSG have been dominant across all competitions, and Brest will need a significant improvement to trouble the hosts here.

For US-based fans wanting to catch the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Brest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

PSG head into this match without Q. Ndjantou and L. Chevalier through injury, though Luis Enrique otherwise has a strong squad available. The projected XI includes Safonov in goal, with Hernandez, Marquinhos, Beraldo, and Fernandez in defence, and Dembele, Barcola, and Mbaye providing the attacking threat.

Brest are without B. Locko through injury and must also do without K. Lala, who is suspended. The projected XI sees Coudert start in goal, with Ajorque leading the line. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

PSG have won three and drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals in the process. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League, following a remarkable 5-4 win in the first leg. In Ligue 1, they drew 2-2 with Lorient before that, though they had previously beaten Angers 3-0 and Nantes 3-0 in back-to-back league wins.

Brest have struggled badly in recent weeks, losing three of their last five and drawing the other two. They conceded four without reply against Paris FC in their last match and shipped four in a 3-4 defeat to Rennes earlier in April. Across their five most recent outings, they have conceded 15 goals and scored just seven.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2025, when PSG won 3-0 at Brest's ground in Ligue 1. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, PSG have won four and Brest one, with the Parisians scoring 18 goals to Brest's three. The heaviest defeat in the sequence came in the Champions League in February 2025, when PSG won 7-0 at the Parc des Princes.

Standings

PSG sit top of Ligue 1, while Brest are in 12th place, reflecting the considerable gap between the two clubs in the French top flight this season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Brest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: