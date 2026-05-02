Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Allianz Riviera

Today's game between Nice and Lens will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 3:05 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Nice vs Lens are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch via beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect, with Fubo and Fanatiz also carrying the fixture.

Nice host Lens at the Allianz Riviera in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries real weight for the visitors. Will Still's side arrive in the south of France sitting second in the table, with their sights firmly set on the top.

For Nice, the stakes are different but no less pressing. The club sit 15th in Ligue 1 and cannot afford to let points slip at home. A run of draws in recent league games has blunted their momentum, and they will need a sharper edge to contain a Lens team in strong form.

Lens come into this match with genuine confidence. Three wins from their last five across all competitions, including a 3-2 league victory over Toulouse, shows a side that knows how to grind out results when it matters. Their Coupe de France run has added fixtures to their schedule, but the squad has handled the workload well.

Nice's injury concerns add another layer of difficulty for the home side. With Yoan Ndayishimiye sidelined, their options in certain areas of the pitch are reduced, and Lens will look to exploit any gaps.

Lens are not without their own absentees. Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Ante Antonio, Ruben Gurtner, and Nabil Celik are all missing through injury, while Arthur Masuaku serves a suspension. Still will need to manage his squad carefully.

The gap between these clubs in the standings tells a clear story about where each side is in their season. Lens are chasing something meaningful. Nice are trying to ensure the campaign does not end in anxiety.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Nice vs Lens, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nice vs Lens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Nice have one injury concern heading into this fixture, with Yoan Ndayishimiye listed as unavailable. There are no suspensions reported for the home side. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Lens arrive with a more significant absentee list. Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Antonio, Ruben Gurtner, and Nabil Celik are all sidelined through injury. Arthur Masuaku is also unavailable after picking up a suspension. No projected XI has been confirmed, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Nice have taken one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Marseille in Ligue 1 on April 26. They also drew 0-0 with Lille and 1-1 with Le Havre in the league during that run, with their only win coming against Strasbourg in the Coupe de France. Their sole defeat was a 3-1 home loss to Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on April 4.

Lens have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five. Their most recent match ended 3-3 against Brest in Ligue 1 on April 24. They followed back-to-back wins over Toulouse, 4-1 in the Coupe de France and 3-2 in the league, with that draw. Their only loss in this period was a 3-0 defeat to Lille on April 4. Lens scored 13 goals and conceded seven across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on December 14, 2025, when Lens beat Nice 2-0 at home in Ligue 1. Before that, Nice won 2-0 at the Allianz Riviera in February 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has claimed two wins, with one draw, and the two clubs have shared the goals fairly evenly across those encounters.

Standings

Lens sit second in Ligue 1, while Nice are 15th. The two clubs are separated by a significant gap in the table heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nice vs Lens today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: