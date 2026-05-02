Eredivisie - Eredivisie Stadion De Goffert

Today's game between NEC Nijmegen and Telstar will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 3:00 PM.

The match is available to watch live on ESPN Select. Subscribers can stream the game through the ESPN platform.

NEC Nijmegen host Telstar at Stadion De Goffert in an Eredivisie fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the season moves towards its conclusion.

NEC sit third in the table and have shown they can hold their own against the division's best. A draw at home to Twente last weekend continued a run of mixed results, though their point against Feyenoord earlier in April demonstrated the quality this squad can produce on its day.

Telstar arrive from the opposite end of the standings, sitting 16th and fighting to stay in the division. A 4-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam last week provided some relief, but their form across the past month has been inconsistent, with defeats to FC Utrecht and FC Groningen sandwiched around that result.

The contrast in league position sets up a game where NEC will be expected to control proceedings, but Telstar have shown they are capable of taking points from sides above them. Their win over PSV Eindhoven in March was a reminder not to write them off.

For NEC, three points would help consolidate their position near the top of the Eredivisie. For Telstar, anything from this trip to Nijmegen would be a significant boost in their survival bid.

Read on for full details on how to watch NEC Nijmegen vs Telstar, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch NEC Nijmegen vs Telstar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

NEC Nijmegen head into this fixture without B. Onal and F. Entius, both listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded for the home side, and no confirmed projected XI is available at this stage.

Telstar are without three players through injury: A. Lechkar, G. Alders, and D. Malone are all sidelined. The away side have no suspensions to report. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

NEC Nijmegen have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Twente in the Eredivisie on April 25. Earlier in April they drew 1-1 with Feyenoord and beat Excelsior 2-0 on the road. A 5-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the KNVB Cup represents their heaviest loss in the run. NEC have scored six goals and conceded ten across those five games.

Telstar have won two, lost three, and drawn none of their last five Eredivisie matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam on April 22. That followed back-to-back defeats to FC Utrecht, who beat them 4-1, and FC Groningen, who won 2-0. Telstar beat PSV Eindhoven 3-1 in late March, though they lost 3-0 to SC Heerenveen earlier that month. They have scored nine goals and conceded ten across the five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-2 when Telstar hosted NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie on December 13, 2025. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, NEC hold the stronger overall record, including a 7-1 win away at Telstar in February 2020 and a 4-2 home victory in August 2019. Telstar's best result in the series was a 5-2 win over NEC in January 2021.

Standings

In the current Eredivisie table, NEC Nijmegen are placed third while Telstar sit 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch NEC Nijmegen vs Telstar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: