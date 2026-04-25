Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Groupama Stadium

Today's game between Lyon and Auxerre will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Lyon vs Auxerre is available to watch live on TV and via live stream. The options for viewers in the United States are listed below.

Lyon host Auxerre at the Groupama Stadium in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

OL arrive into this match on the back of one of their best results of the season. A 2-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain last weekend, inspired by Real Madrid loanee Endrick, pushed Lyon firmly into contention for a Champions League place. The Brazilian teenager scored and assisted at the Parc des Princes, and his post-goal dance in front of the PSG ultras became one of the talking points of the weekend across Europe.

Endrick subsequently played down suggestions of a falling-out with manager Paulo Fonseca, who had publicly criticised the forward in the weeks prior. Whatever the tension behind the scenes, the on-pitch results are speaking for themselves. Lyon sit third in Ligue 1 and have won two of their last three league matches.

Auxerre arrive in a very different position. Sitting 16th in the table, Les Abbés are fighting to preserve their top-flight status. Their recent form has been mixed — a draw at Monaco last weekend kept them off the bottom of the danger zone, but they have not won in four matches and have scored just three goals in their last five Ligue 1 games.

The contrast in momentum could not be sharper. Lyon are building toward something; Auxerre are trying to survive. That dynamic should make for a tense afternoon at the Groupama Stadium.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Lyon vs Auxerre, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Lyon vs Auxerre with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Lyon have a number of absentees heading into this fixture. Pavel Sulc, Ernest Nuamah, Malick Fofana, R. Himbert, K. Merah, and Corentin Tolisso are all listed as injured and will not feature. There are no suspensions in the Lyon squad. Fonseca's projected XI includes Greif in goal, with Clinton Mata, Niakhate, Kluivert, and Abner in defence, and Endrick leading the attack.

Auxerre are also dealing with injury concerns. Noel Buayi-Kiala, Omar El Azzouzi, Fredrik Oppegaard, D. Leon, and L. Coulibaly are all sidelined. No suspensions are recorded for the away side. Their projected starting XI is led by De Percin in goal, with Sinayoko expected to lead the line. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Lyon have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, a result that followed a 2-0 win over Lorient. Lyon drew 0-0 with Angers before that, and suffered back-to-back defeats against Monaco (2-1) and Celta Vigo in the Europa League (2-0). Across those five games, Lyon scored five goals and conceded five.

Auxerre's last five matches tell a story of inconsistency. They have taken one win, drawn three, and lost one. Their most recent game ended 2-2 at Monaco, and they drew 0-0 at Nantes the week before. A 1-1 draw at Le Havre preceded their best result of the run — a 3-0 win over Brest. Their only defeat came at Marseille, a 1-0 loss. Auxerre scored six goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a goalless draw at the Abbé-Deschamps Stadium in November 2025. Before that, Lyon won 3-1 away at Auxerre in April 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings between the sides, Lyon have the stronger record, with two wins to Auxerre's one and two draws. Lyon have scored nine goals in those fixtures, conceding six.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Lyon currently sit third, while Auxerre are 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lyon vs Auxerre today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: