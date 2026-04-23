LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Today's game between Levante and Sevilla will kick-off at Apr 23, 2026, 1:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Levante vs Sevilla are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the match live on ESPN Select.

If you are travelling abroad and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN may allow you to connect through a server in your home country and watch as normal. Make sure to check the terms and conditions of your provider before use.

Levante host Sevilla at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight at the wrong end of the table. Both clubs arrive in the bottom half of the standings, making this a meeting neither side can afford to treat lightly.

Levante have shown signs of life in recent weeks, picking up back-to-back wins before the international break. Their 1-0 victory over Getafe was their most recent outing, and it continued a run that has given the club a degree of breathing room.

Sevilla's situation is more complicated. A dramatic 2-1 win away at Atletico Madrid last time out offered a reminder of what this squad can do on a good day, but their form across the past five matches tells a messier story. Three defeats in that stretch have kept the pressure on.

Off the pitch, Sevilla have been the subject of significant attention following news that a consortium led by club icon Sergio Ramos, backed by investment group Five Eleven Capital, is pursuing a takeover of the club. Whether that uncertainty is affecting the dressing room is hard to say, but it adds an unusual backdrop to their remaining fixtures.

Levante will draw confidence from playing at home, where their supporters can help create an atmosphere that has proved difficult for visiting sides to handle this season.

For either club, three points here could prove decisive in how their season ends. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this LaLiga game live.

How to watch Levante vs Sevilla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Levante head into this fixture without U. Elgezabal and R. Brugue through injury, with no suspensions to report. Their projected XI reads: M. Ryan; J. Toljan, M. Moreno, M. Sanchez, A. De La Fuente; U. Raghouber, J. Olasagasti, K. Tunde; P. Martinez, I. Romero, C. Espi.

Sevilla are without Marcao and C. Azpilicueta through injury, and carry no suspensions into the match. Their projected XI is: O. Vlachodimos; K. Salas, Oso, J. Carmona, A. Castrin; N. Gudelj, D. Sow, L. Agoume; J. Sanchez, A. Adams, R. Vargas. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Levante go into this match with a recent record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Getafe, and they also beat Real Oviedo 4-2 earlier in the run. The two draws, against Rayo Vallecano and Girona, both finished 1-1, while their only defeat came against Real Sociedad, who won 2-0. Across those five matches, Levante scored eight goals and conceded five.

Sevilla's last five LaLiga results show one win, one draw, and three defeats. The win came most recently, a 2-1 victory away at Atletico Madrid, while their draw was a 1-1 result at Rayo Vallecano. Their three losses include a heavy 5-2 defeat to Barcelona and a 2-0 loss at Valencia. Sevilla scored five goals and conceded nine across that five-match stretch.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Sevilla hosted Levante in LaLiga and lost 3-0. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, Sevilla have won three and Levante one, with one match also going Sevilla's way on their own ground. Levante's only win in the dataset was that 3-0 result in Seville earlier this season.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Levante sit 19th and Sevilla are 17th, with both clubs in the lower reaches of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Levante vs Sevilla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: