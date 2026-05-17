LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Today's game between Levante and Mallorca will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 1:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Levante vs Mallorca are listed below. US viewers can watch the match live on Fubo or ESPN Select.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, you can watch without interruption. ExpressVPN is a reliable option for bypassing geographic restrictions.

Levante host Mallorca at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season approaches its final weeks. With positions still to be settled at both ends of the table, this meeting in Valencia has plenty riding on it.

Levante sit 19th in LaLiga and are fighting to avoid the drop. Their recent form tells a complicated story — a 5-1 thrashing at Villarreal on May 2 was a serious blow, but they responded with back-to-back wins over Osasuna, 3-2, and Celta Vigo, 2-3, to keep their survival hopes alive. That resilience matters, and the Granotas will need every ounce of it here.

The injury list at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia is long, with C. Alvarez, A. Primo, and U. Elgezabal all sidelined. Levante have shown they can score goals in this run, but their defensive record — conceding twelve across their last five matches — is a concern that Mallorca will look to exploit.

Mallorca arrive in 18th place, separated from Levante only on goal difference, which makes this fixture a direct battle between two sides desperate for points. Javier Aguirre's team drew 1-1 with Villarreal on May 10 before losing 3-1 at Getafe on May 13, a result that will have sharpened minds ahead of this trip to Valencia.

The visitors are without A. Raillo, M. Kumbulla, L. Bergstroem, and J. Kalumba through injury, and O. Mascarell serves a suspension. That is a significant number of absences for a side in a precarious league position, and Aguirre will need his available players to deliver.

Mallorca have shown defensive discipline throughout this campaign, and their 1-0 win at Girona in May demonstrated that quality on the road. But with Mascarell missing and injuries mounting, maintaining that structure against a Levante side playing at home and fighting for survival will be a genuine test.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Levante vs Mallorca live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Levante vs Mallorca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Levante head into this match without C. Alvarez, A. Primo, and U. Elgezabal through injury, with no suspensions listed for the home side. Their projected XI reads: M. Ryan; J. Toljan, A. De La Fuente, D. Pampin, M. Moreno; P. Martinez, K. Tunde, V. Garcia, J. Olasagasti; K. Arriaga, C. Espi.

Mallorca travel to Valencia with A. Raillo, M. Kumbulla, L. Bergstroem, and J. Kalumba all sidelined through injury. O. Mascarell is suspended and will not feature. Their projected XI is: L. Roman; L. Orejuela, D. Lopez, M. Valjent, P. Maffeo; Z. Luvumbo, S. Darder, J. Virgili, M. Morlanes; A. Sanchez, V. Muriqi. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Levante arrive with a W3-D1-L1 record from their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 win away at Celta Vigo on May 12, which followed a 3-2 home victory over Osasuna on May 8. Their heaviest result in the run was a 5-1 defeat at Villarreal on May 2, while a 2-0 win over Sevilla and a 0-0 draw at Espanyol complete the five-match stretch. Levante have scored eight goals and conceded twelve across those five games, a record that reflects both their attacking threat and their defensive fragility.

Mallorca arrive with a W1-D2-L2 record from their last five LaLiga fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 defeat at Getafe on May 13, and they drew 1-1 at Villarreal on May 10. A 1-0 win away at Girona on May 1 was their standout result in the run, while defeats to Deportivo Alaves, 2-1, and a 1-1 draw at Valencia also feature. Mallorca have scored five goals and conceded seven across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on October 26, 2025, when Mallorca hosted Levante and the match ended 1-1. Before that, Levante beat Mallorca 2-0 at home in January 2022, and Mallorca won 1-0 at home in October 2021. Across the last five recorded meetings in all competitions, Mallorca hold a two-win advantage to Levante's one, with two draws also in the sequence.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Levante sit 19th while Mallorca are placed 18th, making this a direct encounter between two clubs separated by a single position at the wrong end of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Levante vs Mallorca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: