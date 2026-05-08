Today's game between Lens and Nantes will kick-off at May 8, 2026, 2:45 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Lens vs Nantes are listed below. US viewers can watch live on Fubo and beIN SPORTS, with beIN SPORTS Connect and Fanatiz also carrying the fixture.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can watch the game on your regular platform without geo-restrictions.

Lens host Nantes at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1, with the two sides arriving in vastly different circumstances and with very different things to play for.

Lens sit second in the table and remain in the thick of the title race. Will Still's side have been one of the more consistent teams in France this season, and a home fixture against a struggling Nantes outfit gives them a genuine chance to apply pressure at the top.

Nantes arrive in Lens in serious trouble. Sitting 17th in Ligue 1, the Canaries are deep in the relegation zone and have not found the form needed to pull clear. Their recent results offer little encouragement for a side that needs points urgently.

Lens have not been flawless in recent weeks. Back-to-back draws against Brest and Nice in the league suggest they are not quite at their sharpest, but the underlying numbers across their last five matches still point to a side with genuine attacking threat.

For Nantes, the trip to Bollaert is daunting. They did beat Marseille 3-0 in their most recent outing, which offers some confidence, but that result came against a Marseille side dealing with its own considerable difficulties. Sustaining that level against a Lens team with title ambitions is a different proposition entirely.

Both clubs carry absentees into this fixture, and the team news will shape how each side approaches the match tactically.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Lens vs Nantes, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Lens vs Nantes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Lens have a notable absentee list heading into this game. Kevin Antonio, Ruben Gurtner, Jonathan Gradit, and Nabil Celik are all sidelined through injury, while Mamadou Sangare, Anders Thomasson, and Saud Abdulhamid are all unavailable due to suspension. Will Still's projected XI features R. Risser in goal, with a back line of S. Baidoo, M. Sarr, P. Ganiou, and R. Aguilar. The midfield is expected to include M. Udol, A. Bulatovic, and A. Haidara, with A. Saint-Maximin, O. Edouard, and F. Thauvin further forward.

Nantes travel with their own injury concerns. A. Sylla, T. Tati, D. Machado, A. Lopes, and A. Camara are all unavailable through injury, and there are no suspensions reported for the away side. Antoine Kombouare's projected XI has P. Carlgren in goal, with N. Cozza, S. Doucoure, F. Guilbert, and C. Awaziem in defence. M. Kaba, I. Sissoko, and J. Lepenant are named in midfield, with I. Ganago, M. Abline, and R. Cabella expected to lead the attack.

Form

Lens have recorded three wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Nice in Ligue 1 on May 2, following a 3-3 draw with Brest the week before. Prior to those draws, Lens won three in a row: a 4-1 Coupe de France victory over Toulouse, a 3-2 Ligue 1 win over Toulouse, and a 2-1 friendly win over Rouen. The side has shown a clear capacity to score goals, netting 13 across those five matches.

Nantes arrive with a mixed recent record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Marseille in Ligue 1 on May 2, which snapped a run of three matches without a victory. Before that, they lost 2-1 to Rennes and 3-0 to Paris Saint-Germain, with draws against Brest and Auxerre also on the record. Nantes have scored five goals and conceded four across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on December 6, 2025, when Lens won 2-1 away at Nantes in Ligue 1. Before that, Nantes beat Lens 3-1 at home in February 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Lens have won three and Nantes have won one, with one match also going Lens's way in that period, including a 4-0 home win in October 2023 and a 3-2 victory at Nantes in November 2024.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Lens currently sit second, while Nantes are placed 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lens vs Nantes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: