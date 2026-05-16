Today's game between Internacional and Vasco da Gama will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 5:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Internacional vs Vasco da Gama are listed below. Subscribers can watch live through Fanatiz or Premiere depending on their region and package.

If you are travelling abroad and your usual streaming service is unavailable, a VPN may allow you to access your home broadcaster's coverage from overseas.

Internacional host Vasco da Gama in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides as the Brazilian top flight continues to take shape.

Internacional arrive at this game sitting in the bottom half of the table, making points at home a pressing concern. Their recent results have shown flashes of quality, but consistency has been hard to come by across all competitions.

Vasco, by contrast, come in from a stronger position in the standings, and a positive result here would further cement their place in the upper reaches of the division.

Both clubs have been active on multiple fronts, with cup commitments running alongside their league campaigns. Managing squad depth and momentum across competitions has been a defining challenge for each side this month.

The head-to-head record between these two adds an extra edge. Recent meetings have produced goals, drama, and a notable swing in fortunes, giving neither team a clear psychological advantage walking in.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Internacional vs Vasco da Gama live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Internacional vs Vasco da Gama with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Internacional ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

The same applies to Vasco da Gama, with no injury list, suspensions, or probable lineup confirmed at this stage. Check back nearer the match for the latest team news from both camps.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Internacional come into this game in reasonable shape across competitions. They have recorded three wins, two draws, and no defeats in their last five outings, scoring ten goals and conceding eight in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-2 cup victory over Athletic Club, and they also picked up a 2-0 Serie A win against Fluminense earlier in May. Two draws, including a 2-2 stalemate with Coritiba in the league, show they have not always been able to close out games, but the overall return is positive.

Vasco arrive with three wins and two draws from their last five matches, an unbeaten run that spans Serie A and continental competition. They beat Athletico Paranaense 1-0 in the league most recently, and earlier in the sequence they drew 2-2 with Flamengo and beat Olimpia 3-0 in the Copa Sudamericana. Vasco have kept the scorelines tight in their league wins, suggesting a disciplined defensive structure underpinning their current form.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides produced a remarkable result. Vasco da Gama beat Internacional 5-1 at home in Serie A in November 2025, a result that stands out sharply in the recent record. Before that, the two clubs drew 1-1 when Internacional hosted Vasco in July 2025. Across the last five Serie A meetings, Vasco hold the edge with two wins to Internacional's two, plus one draw, with the goal tallies reflecting a series of open, competitive contests.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Vasco da Gama sit eighth while Internacional are fourteenth. That gap in positions means Internacional are under greater pressure to collect points at home, while Vasco will be eager to push further up the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Internacional vs Vasco da Gama today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: