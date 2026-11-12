How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins NFL game LIVE: Dolphins QB Kyle McCord set to make first NFL start! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins kick-off time

The Indianapolis Colts host the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana) during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Both sides have had miserable seasons to date, winning just three games in total between them.

Coming into this encounter, the Colts (2-7) have lost five on the spin, while the Dolphins have L2 by their name, after going down to the Lions and Patriots recently.

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins Team News

Indianapolis Colts Team News

Trade Deadline Overhaul : Indianapolis aggressively sold at Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, dealing starting wide receivers Keenan Allen to the San Francisco 49ers and Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for 2027 draft picks. These moves follow earlier trades of guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, leaving quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor as the primary offensive holdovers.

: Indianapolis aggressively sold at Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, dealing starting wide receivers Keenan Allen to the San Francisco 49ers and Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for 2027 draft picks. These moves follow earlier trades of guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, leaving quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor as the primary offensive holdovers. Revamped Receiver Room : With Allen and Downs gone, and Alec Pierce (heel) still on injured reserve with no timetable for a return, coach Shane Steichen has named Anthony Gould the new starting slot receiver. Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin, and newly promoted Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will absorb outside snaps, while tight end Tyler Warren is expected to become the focal point of the passing game.

: With Allen and Downs gone, and Alec Pierce (heel) still on injured reserve with no timetable for a return, coach Shane Steichen has named Anthony Gould the new starting slot receiver. Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin, and newly promoted Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will absorb outside snaps, while tight end Tyler Warren is expected to become the focal point of the passing game. Offensive Line & Special Teams Concerns : Starting right tackle Jalen Travis (knee) missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday and is expected to miss two to four weeks, likely forcing Luke Tenuta into the starting lineup. Long snapper Luke Rhodes (hamstring) has also missed consecutive practices, prompting the team to sign veteran Jacob Bobenmoyer to the practice squad as insurance.

: Starting right tackle Jalen Travis (knee) missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday and is expected to miss two to four weeks, likely forcing Luke Tenuta into the starting lineup. Long snapper Luke Rhodes (hamstring) has also missed consecutive practices, prompting the team to sign veteran Jacob Bobenmoyer to the practice squad as insurance. Defensive Linebacker Crisis : Starting linebackers Jaylon Carlies (neck) and Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) have both missed practice all week and are trending toward sitting out. If both are ruled out, CJ Allen and Bryce Boettcher will start in the middle. Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf) was also downgraded from limited to a non-participant on Thursday.

: Starting linebackers Jaylon Carlies (neck) and Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) have both missed practice all week and are trending toward sitting out. If both are ruled out, CJ Allen and Bryce Boettcher will start in the middle. Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf) was also downgraded from limited to a non-participant on Thursday. Key Defensive Returns: Rookie safety AJ Haulcy (ankle) returned as a full participant on Thursday after missing Week 9. Cornerback Justin Walley (knee) and defensive end Arden Key (hamstring), who had his 21-day practice window opened from IR, were both full participants.

Miami Dolphins Team News

Quarterback Shake-Up : Miami placed starting quarterback Malik Willis (abdomen/core) on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for at least a month. Second-year quarterback Kyle McCord, a 2025 sixth-round pick who has yet to take a regular-season NFL snap, will make his first career start.

: Miami placed starting quarterback Malik Willis (abdomen/core) on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for at least a month. Second-year quarterback Kyle McCord, a 2025 sixth-round pick who has yet to take a regular-season NFL snap, will make his first career start. Season-Ending Blow on Defense : Standout defensive tackle Zach Sieler suffered a torn biceps that requires surgery, ending his 2026 campaign. Sieler led the team with seven tackles for loss. Miami signed defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. off the Carolina Panthers' practice squad to fill his roster spot.

: Standout defensive tackle Zach Sieler suffered a torn biceps that requires surgery, ending his 2026 campaign. Sieler led the team with seven tackles for loss. Miami signed defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. off the Carolina Panthers' practice squad to fill his roster spot. Offensive Line Uncertainty : Veteran starting center Aaron Brewer entered concussion protocol and missed practice on Wednesday. If Brewer cannot clear protocol in time for Sunday, Andrew Meyer is slated to step in at center.

: Veteran starting center Aaron Brewer entered concussion protocol and missed practice on Wednesday. If Brewer cannot clear protocol in time for Sunday, Andrew Meyer is slated to step in at center. Skill Position Updates: With De'Von Achane out for the season due to a torn ACL suffered in Week 3, rookie Ollie Gordon II continues to lead the backfield. Backup running back Jaylen Wright (quad) practiced in full on Wednesday despite carrying a questionable tag, while tight end Will Kacmarek (quad/knee) missed Wednesday's session.

Indianapolis Colts IND Form Miami Dolphins MIA IND IND MIA MIA All Games All Games Indianapolis Colts IND 23 27 Dallas Cowboys DAL L Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 42 7 Indianapolis Colts IND L Minnesota Vikings MIN 16 10 Indianapolis Colts IND L Indianapolis Colts IND 20 26 Tennessee Titans TEN L Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 34 22 Indianapolis Colts IND L Matches played 5 Points scored 82 All Games All Games Miami Dolphins MIA 9 19 Detroit Lions DET L Miami Dolphins MIA 19 24 New England Patriots NE L New York Jets NYJ 25 28 Miami Dolphins MIA W Miami Dolphins MIA 24 31 Cincinnati Bengals CIN L Minnesota Vikings MIN 15 10 Miami Dolphins MIA L Matches played 5 Points scored 90

Head to Head Draw 4 0 1 NFL Indianapolis Colts IND 33 Miami Dolphins MIA 8 FT NFL Indianapolis Colts IND 16 Miami Dolphins MIA 10 FT NFL Miami Dolphins MIA 17 Indianapolis Colts IND 27 FT NFL Indianapolis Colts IND 12 Miami Dolphins MIA 16 FT NFL Indianapolis Colts IND 27 Miami Dolphins MIA 24 FT 115 Points scored 75

Cable-Free Complete Package DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts. Monthly from $89.99 Get DirecTV Stream Sunday Ticket Hub YouTube TV YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season. Monthly from $82.99 Get YouTube TV Budget AFC Action Paramount+ Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle. Monthly from $8.99 Get Paramount+ Exclusive Primetime Broadcasts Peacock Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract. Monthly from $10.99 Get Peacock All-in-One FOX Coverage FOX One FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff. Monthly from $19.99 Get FOX One Cable-Free Complete Package DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts. Monthly from $89.99 Get DirecTV Stream

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks