Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana), in a highly anticipated Week 3 AFC South divisional showdown during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday, September 27.

Both teams enter the match looking for their first win of the season after 0-2 starts.

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans Team News

Both teams are desperately fighting to avoid a disastrous 0-3 start to the season. Compounding the stakes, both offenses will be heavily depleted as their respective WR1s have been ruled out due to injuries.

Indianapolis Colts Team News

The Colts' biggest blow is the loss of wide receiver Alec Pierce, who aggravated a lingering heel injury during their Week 2 overtime loss to the Chiefs. He has been placed on injured reserve (IR) and is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks. To soften the blow, Indy recently signed veteran receiver Darius Slayton.

Alec Pierce (WR) (Heel) : OUT. Placed on IR. Expect the passing game to funnel heavily through Keenan Allen and Josh Downs.

Charvarius Ward Sr. (CB) (Groin) : Questionable. He missed Wednesday's practice but upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday.

Ashton Dulin (WR/KR) (Ankle) : Doubtful / Likely Out. Dulin has missed consecutive practices and is trending toward missing his second straight game.

Active Participants : Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Keenan Allen returned to full practice on Thursday after taking a routine veteran rest day on Wednesday. Cornerback Sauce Gardner (rib), WR Laquon Treadwell (shoulder), and guard Matt Goncalves (foot) have all trained fully and are clear to play. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart missed Thursday's session but it was strictly a veteran rest day.

Houston Texans Team News

The Texans are dealing with their own major offensive absence. Star wideout Nico Collins suffered a grade-one hamstring strain prior to Week 2 and has failed to practice this week. He is highly unlikely to play, forcing quarterback C.J. Stroud to lean more into tight end Dalton Schultz.

Nico Collins (WR) (Hamstring) : Doubtful / Expected Out. Has did not participate (DNP) in practice all week.

Jadeveon Clowney (DE) (Knee) : Doubtful. The veteran edge rusher has registered back-to-back DNPs and looks set to miss Week 3.

Ed Ingram (OG) (Groin) : Doubtful. Ingram has sat out consecutive practices, stretching Houston's offensive line depth thin.

Jake Hummel (LB) (Groin) : Doubtful. Recorded DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday.

M.J. Stewart (S) (Knee) : Questionable. Regressed from a limited participant on Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday.

Positive Updates : Offensive tackle Trent Brown (knee/wrist) provided a massive boost by upgrading to a limited participant on Thursday, indicating he is trending toward playing. Safety Reed Blankenship (thumb) has been a full participant and will play. Star pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. sat out earlier in the week purely for rest and is good to go.

Cable-Free Complete Package DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts. Monthly from $89.99 Get DirecTV Stream Sunday Ticket Hub YouTube TV YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season. Monthly from $82.99 Get YouTube TV Budget AFC Action Paramount+ Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle. Monthly from $8.99 Get Paramount+ Exclusive Primetime Broadcasts Peacock Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract. Monthly from $10.99 Get Peacock All-in-One FOX Coverage FOX One FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff. Monthly from $19.99 Get FOX One Cable-Free Complete Package DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts. Monthly from $89.99 Get DirecTV Stream

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks