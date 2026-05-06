Today's game between Independiente Rivadavia and Fluminense will kick-off at May 6, 2026, 8:30 PM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

TV channel and live stream options for Independiente Rivadavia vs Fluminense are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through Fubo or Fanatiz.

If you are travelling outside your home country and find your usual streaming service is unavailable, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can access the broadcast as normal. Make sure to check the terms of your streaming service before doing so.

Independiente Rivadavia host Fluminense in Copa Libertadores Group C, a fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the group stage enters its decisive phase.

Rivadavia have been the standout team in the group. The Mendoza club sit top of Group C and have won four of their last five matches, including back-to-back continental victories over Fluminense and Deportivo La Guaira that have put them in firm control of their own destiny.

Their attacking form has been difficult to contain. A 5-1 win over Gimnasia Mendoza in the Liga Profesional and a 4-1 dismantling of Deportivo La Guaira in the Libertadores underline the confidence and firepower running through this squad.

Fluminense arrive in a far more precarious position. The Rio de Janeiro club sit fourth in the group and have lost two of their last five matches, including a 2-1 defeat away to Rivadavia in the reverse fixture earlier in the group stage.

Their domestic form has shown some life. Back-to-back Serie A wins over Santos and Chapecoense offered a degree of momentum, but a 2-0 home defeat to Internacional and another 2-0 loss to Bolivar in the Libertadores last week have kept pressure on the squad.

With only one meeting between these sides on record in this group stage, and Rivadavia having already claimed that encounter, Fluminense know they cannot afford another slip. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Libertadores fixture live.

How to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs Fluminense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for Independiente Rivadavia ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Fluminense have also not released official squad or fitness updates ahead of the trip. No confirmed absences or probable lineup data is available for the away side, and further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Independiente Rivadavia head into this match in strong form, winning three of their last five and drawing one. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Aldosivi in the Liga Profesional on May 3, but that followed a convincing 4-1 Copa Libertadores win over Deportivo La Guaira on April 30. They have scored eleven goals across their last five matches and conceded three, with a 5-1 Liga Profesional win over Gimnasia Mendoza among the highlights of that run.

Fluminense have struggled for consistency, picking up two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A defeat to Internacional on May 3, which followed a 2-0 Libertadores loss to Bolivar on April 30. The positives came earlier in the run, with wins over Chapecoense and Santos providing brief momentum. Fluminense scored seven goals across those five matches and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record

INR Last match FLU 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Fluminense 1 - 2 Independiente Rivadavia 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the available data came in the Copa Libertadores group stage on April 16, 2026, when Independiente Rivadavia won 2-1 away at Fluminense's ground. That result gave Rivadavia a significant early advantage in the group and remains the sole head-to-head reference point between the clubs.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group C, Independiente Rivadavia currently sit first while Fluminense are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs Fluminense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: