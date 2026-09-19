Watch Houston Texans vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Houston Texans vs Cincinnati Bengals kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Reliant Stadium

The Houston Texans host the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium (Houston, Texas), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch Houston Texans vs Cincinnati Bengals

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Houston Texans vs Cincinnati Bengals Team News

Following an action-packed Week 1 where Cincinnati edged out Tampa Bay (33-27) and Houston fell in a shootout to Buffalo (36-31), both teams are navigating pivotal roster injuries heading into this matchup.

Houston Texans Team News

The biggest concern for Houston is a sudden downgrade to their primary offensive weapon, alongside key absences on defense.

Nico Collins (WR) (Hamstring) : After a stellar Week 1 performance (7 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD), Collins suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during Wednesday's practice. He went from a limited participant on Wednesday to a Did Not Participate (DNP) on Thursday. His status is highly doubtful for Sunday. C.J. Stroud will have to lean on his depth, involving a variety of personnel packages to offset the loss of his WR1.

Jadeveon Clowney (DE) (Knee) : The veteran pass rusher missed both Wednesday and Thursday sessions due to a knee injury. While a veteran of his stature could theoretically play without practice reps, consecutive DNPs put his Week 2 availability in serious jeopardy.

Jake Hummel (LB) (Groin) : Hummel sat out consecutive days of practice with a groin issue and is trending towards missing Sunday's game.

Ed Ingram (G) (Groin) : Ingram was added to the report as a limited participant on Thursday, bringing some depth concerns to the interior offensive line.

Positive Notes : Offensive tackle Trent Brown (Hand/Wrist) and rookie linebacker Wade Woodaz (Thumb) have both been full participants and are cleared to play.

Cincinnati Bengals Team News

The headline in Cincinnati revolves around their franchise quarterback, though the team received excellent news regarding their defensive front.

Joe Burrow (QB) (Back) : Burrow popped up on the injury report with back tightness, practicing in a limited capacity on both Wednesday and Thursday. While national media coverage sparked concern, Burrow forcefully dismissed any speculation about sitting out, calling the panic "ridiculous" and firmly asserting that he will start on Sunday. He was seen throwing deep, 20+ yard passes with high intensity during Thursday's open session.

Samaje Perine (HB) (Knee) : The reliable backup running back did not practice on Thursday due to a knee injury. Perine serves as the primary third-down and pass-protecting back for Burrow; his potential absence places a heavier burden on starter Chase Brown.

B.J. Hill (DT) (Achilles/Rest) : Hill missed Wednesday and was limited on Thursday while managing an Achilles issue. His snaps may be tightly monitored.

Positive Notes : Star defensive end Shemar Stewart (Knee) has logged consecutive Full Participation sessions. After hyperextending his knee early in training camp, his return adds dangerous depth to a Bengals pass rush that already includes standout rookie Cashius Howell and tackle Jonathan Allen.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks