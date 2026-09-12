Watch Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Reliant Stadium

The Houston Texans will host the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium (Houston, Texas) on Sunday, September 13, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

How to watch Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills Team News

Houston Texans Team News

The Texans' initial injury list is incredibly brief, with positive news across all their primary starting units.

Kayden McDonald (DT): Limited participation in practice due to an ankle injury. The rookie second-rounder is the only Texan currently restricted on the active roster.

Trent Brown (OT): Fully participated despite a wrist designation. Coach staff indicated it is an older injury, and he is expected to protect C.J. Stroud without issues.

Wade Woodaz (LB): Fully participated while managing a thumb injury and is completely on track to play.

Notable Absences: Wide receiver Jayden Higgins is currently on injured reserve following a preseason knee injury. Defensive lineman Dylan Horton is also sidelined long-term on IR (Achilles).

Buffalo Bills Team News

The Bills, now under new head coach Joe Brady, released a largely clean report, though they face light depth concerns at running back and nickel cornerback.

Ty Johnson (RB): Did not participate (DNP) due to a hamstring injury. If he cannot suit up as the change-of-pace back behind James Cook, expect rookie Frank Gore Jr. to be elevated from the practice squad.

Jordan Hancock (DB): Did not participate (DNP) with a quad injury. His absence leaves rookie defensive backs Jalon Kilgore or Davison Igbinosun to step up at nickel corner.

T.J. Sanders (DL): Limited participation as he manages a knee issue.

Khalil Shakir (WR): Fully returned to practice! The veteran slot weapon had been out since mid-August with a lower-body injury, providing a massive boost for Josh Allen.

Rookie Absences: Fifth-round defensive lineman Zane Durant is on injured reserve and will miss at least the first four games after sustaining a neck stinger in the preseason finale.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks