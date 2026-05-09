Bundesliga - Bundesliga PreZero Arena

Today's game between Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 9:30 AM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen are listed below. Fubo and ESPN Select are both broadcasting this Bundesliga fixture in the United States.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming services, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, you can bypass geo-restrictions and watch live. ExpressVPN is one option worth considering for travelling viewers.

Hoffenheim host Werder Bremen at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim in a Bundesliga fixture with different but pressing motivations on either side of the pitch.

Hoffenheim arrive in reasonable shape after a mixed but productive recent run. Back-to-back wins over Borussia Dortmund and Hamburger SV showed a team capable of punching above their weight, and Pelayo Morilla's side will want to build on that at home.

The mood around the PreZero Arena was tested last weekend, though. A 3-3 draw with VfB Stuttgart saw Oliver Baumann look uncertain on multiple occasions, and that performance will not have gone unnoticed heading into another home assignment.

Werder Bremen come into this match under pressure. Sitting 15th in the Bundesliga table, the visitors have lost three of their last five league games and arrive in Sinsheim needing points to ease any lingering concerns about their final position.

Bremen's injury list has grown in recent weeks, with five players currently sidelined. That depth of absence will test Ole Werner's squad rotation and his ability to field a competitive XI against a Hoffenheim side that has the advantage of home ground.

Sixth against 15th in the table, this fixture carries real stakes for the away side and offers Hoffenheim an opportunity to cement their position in the top half.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Bundesliga match, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Hoffenheim are without Ko Machida and Valentin Gendrey through injury ahead of this fixture. No suspensions are listed for the home side. Their projected XI includes Oliver Baumann in goal, with a back line of Ozan Kabak, Arbnor Hajdari, and Vladimir Coufal, and Andrej Kramaric among the attacking options.

Werder Bremen arrive with a longer injury list. Fabio Agu, Mitchell Weiser, Keke Topp, Kevin Hein, and Willian Adeh are all sidelined. There are no suspensions for the away side. Bremen's projected XI is led by Michael Backhaus in goal, with Jens Stage and Roman Schmid in midfield and Justin Milosevic leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Hoffenheim have collected eight points from their last five Bundesliga matches, recording two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw at home to VfB Stuttgart, and prior to that they won 1-2 away at Hamburger SV and 2-1 at home to Borussia Dortmund. They drew 2-2 with Augsburg and lost 1-2 to Mainz 05 in the earlier matches of that run. Hoffenheim have scored nine goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Werder Bremen have taken three points from their last five Bundesliga games, winning one, drawing one, and losing three. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 defeat away at Augsburg, and they drew 1-1 with VfB Stuttgart before that. Bremen beat Hamburger SV 3-1 but lost to both FC Koeln (1-3) and RB Leipzig (1-2) in that stretch. They scored seven goals and conceded ten across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent competitive meeting between these two sides took place in the Bundesliga on 27 January 2026, with Werder Bremen hosting Hoffenheim at home. Hoffenheim won that game 2-0. Looking at the last five meetings on record, Hoffenheim have been the dominant side, winning four of the five fixtures including two pre-season friendlies in August 2025. The one exception came in a Bundesliga match in September 2024, when Hoffenheim hosted Bremen and lost 3-4.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Hoffenheim currently sit sixth while Werder Bremen are 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: