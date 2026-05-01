LaLiga - LaLiga Estadi Municipal de Montilivi

Today's game between Girona and Mallorca will kick-off at May 1, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Girona vs Mallorca are listed below. US viewers can watch the match on ESPN Deportes, with streaming available through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Select.

Girona host Mallorca at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in a LaLiga fixture that has real stakes for both sides as the season approaches its final weeks.

Girona arrive into this match having lost their last two league games. A 2-1 defeat to Valencia followed a 3-2 loss at home to Real Betis, leaving Michel's side in a difficult run at a point in the season when results cannot be dropped.

They sit 15th in the table, and the gap to the relegation places is narrowing. Girona will need to rediscover the form that earned them a draw at Real Madrid and a win over Villarreal earlier in April.

Mallorca come into this fixture in mixed form of their own. Javier Aguirre's side lost 2-1 at Deportivo Alaves on April 25, which followed a draw at Valencia and interrupted what had been a promising run that included a 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano and a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid.

The visitors sit 17th, two places and a handful of points below their hosts. A win here would do significant work for their survival hopes, while Girona cannot afford to let another three points slip.

Vedat Muriqi leads the Mallorca attack and has been one of the more reliable strikers in the lower half of the table this season. Girona will need to contain him if they are to get back to winning ways.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Girona vs Mallorca live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Girona vs Mallorca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Girona head into this match with a significant number of absentees. Abel Ruiz, Donny van de Beek, Marc ter Stegen, Cristhian Portu, Juan Carlos, and Vaclav Vanat are all sidelined through injury. Arnau Moreno is suspended. Their projected XI is: Paulo Gazzaniga; Valery Reis, Arnau Frances, Arnau Martinez, Daley Blind; Amir Ounahi, Axel Witsel, Ivan Martin; Thomas Lemar, Viktor Tsigankov, Claudio Echeverri.

Mallorca are without Zakaria Luvumbo and Leo Bergstroem through injury, and no suspensions affect the squad. Their projected XI reads: Leo Roman; Pablo Maffeo, Johan Mojica, Martin Valjent, Dani Lopez; Omar Mascarell, Samu, Pablo Torre, Javi Virgili, Sergi Darder; Vedat Muriqi. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Girona have taken one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Valencia on April 25. Before that, they lost 3-2 to Real Betis, drew 1-1 with Real Madrid, beat Villarreal 1-0, and lost 1-0 to Osasuna. Girona have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five games, and have not won consecutive league matches during this run.

Mallorca have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five. Their most recent match was a 2-1 loss at Deportivo Alaves on April 25. They drew 1-1 at Valencia before that, and their best result in the run was a 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano. They also beat Real Madrid 2-1 on April 4, with their only other defeat coming against Elche. Mallorca have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on January 4, 2026, when Girona won 2-1 away at Mallorca in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Girona have won three times to Mallorca's two, with the sides also meeting in the Copa del Rey in January 2024, when Mallorca won 3-2 at home. The five matches have produced 11 goals in total.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Girona sit 15th while Mallorca are two places below them in 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Girona vs Mallorca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: