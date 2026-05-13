Today's game between Getafe and Mallorca will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 3:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Getafe vs Mallorca are listed below. US viewers can watch live on ESPN Select.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, you can watch without interruption. ExpressVPN is a reliable option for bypassing geographic restrictions.

Getafe host Mallorca at the Coliseum in a LaLiga fixture that has something to play for on both sides as the season draws to a close.

Getafe sit seventh in the table, a position that reflects a solid campaign without a clear target left to chase. Their recent form has been inconsistent — a goalless draw with Real Oviedo last weekend followed back-to-back defeats to Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona, though wins over Real Sociedad and Levante earlier in April show they remain capable of picking up points.

Mallorca arrive in 15th place, comfortably clear of the drop zone but without much margin for complacency. Javier Aguirre's side have shown real quality in patches this season, and their 1-0 win at Girona on May 1 was the kind of disciplined away performance that has become a trademark of this team.

The visitors drew 1-1 with Villarreal last weekend, a result that continued a mixed but respectable run of form. Three wins from their last five LaLiga games, including a 3-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in April, underline that Mallorca are no pushover at this stage of the campaign.

Getafe have kept this rivalry close in recent seasons. The sides have met four times in LaLiga since late 2023, and the margins have been tight throughout — Mallorca edged two of those meetings, Getafe won one, and the head-to-head remains genuinely competitive.

Both squads carry injury concerns into this fixture, and neither side can afford to be careless with the points still available. It promises to be a compact, competitive LaLiga afternoon at the Coliseum.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Getafe vs Mallorca live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Getafe vs Mallorca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Getafe are without Juanmi through injury, with no suspensions listed for the home side. Their projected XI is: D. Soria; A. Abqar, D. Duarte, Z. Romero, J. Iglesias; Davinchi, L. Milla, M. Arambarri, Djene; M. Satriano, M. Martin.

Mallorca travel with M. Morey and J. Mojica both sidelined through injury, and no suspensions are recorded for the away squad. Their projected XI reads: L. Roman; M. Valjent, O. Mascarell, Toni Lato, A. Sanchez; S. Darder, P. Torre, M. Morlanes; Samu, Z. Luvumbo, V. Muriqi. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Getafe head into this match with a W1-D1-L3 record from their last five LaLiga fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw at home to Real Oviedo on May 10, following a 0-2 defeat to Rayo Vallecano the previous weekend. A 0-2 loss at Barcelona in April was also part of this run, though a 0-1 win away at Real Sociedad and a 1-0 defeat of Levante show the side can produce results. Getafe scored two goals and conceded four across the five matches.

Mallorca arrive with a W2-D2-L1 record from their last five LaLiga games. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Villarreal on May 10, and they also beat Girona 1-0 away on May 1. A 3-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in April was their most emphatic showing in the run, while their only defeat came at Deportivo Alaves, who won 2-1 on April 25. Mallorca have scored seven goals and conceded five across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on November 9, 2025, when Mallorca hosted Getafe and won 1-0. Before that, Getafe beat Mallorca 2-1 away in Palma in May 2025, and Mallorca won 1-0 at the Coliseum in December 2024. Across the last five recorded LaLiga meetings, Mallorca hold a three-win advantage to Getafe's one, with one draw also in the sequence. The sides have been separated by a single goal in three of those five encounters.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Getafe sit seventh while Mallorca are placed 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Getafe vs Mallorca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: