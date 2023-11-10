Genoa vs Verona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Serie A game today

How to watch the Serie A match between Genoa and Verona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Genoa and Verona face off in a bottom of the table clash in the Serie A with both sides looking to get their respective seasons back on track.

Genoa have garnered just 11 points from 11 games as they are trailing in the 14th position in Italy's premier division. They have managed just one win in their previous five games with three losses and one draw throwing them down the ladder. A win against Verona could see the home side leapfrog Leece who are just seeded above them in the rankings.

After narrowly escaping relegation in the 2022/23 campaign, Verona are once again hovering around the drop zone in Serie A. Four consecutive losses have pushed them down to the 18th position in the table and with just eight points to show, the Italian side have a massive task lying in front of them.

Genoa vs Verona kick-off time

Date: November 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT Venue: Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris

Genoa will host Verona at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris with kick-off scheduled at 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT for the fans in the USA.

How to watch Genoa vs Verona online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Paramount+ with highlights on Serie A's Official Youtube Channel.

Team news & squads

Genoa team news

The home side have three major absentees with Filip Jagiello and Mateo Retegui touted to be sidelined with the latter nursing a knee injury.

Brazilian forward Junior Messias has picked up a muscle problem and is unavailable for selection once again after being sidelined for multiple games.

Genoa Predicted XI: Martinez; Bani, Dragusin, Vasquez; Sabelli, Frendrup, Badelj, Strootman, Martin; Malinovskyi, Gudmundsson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Leali, Sommariva, Calvani Defenders: Dragusin, De Winter, Vasquez, Matturro, Bani, Vogliacco, Martin, Haps, Hefti, Sabelli Midfielders: Badelj, Frendrup, Thorsby, Kutlu, Galdames, Strootman, Malinovskyi Forwards: Gudmundsson, Puscas, Ekuban

Verona team news

Jayden Braaf has a thigh injury ruling him out of the fixture with Juan Cabal also picking up a similar injury. The latest entrant to injury list was defender Pawel Dawidowicz who hobbled off the pitch in the second-half against Monza last weekend.

Verona Predicted XI: Montipo; Magnani, Hein, Terracciano; Faraoni, Hongla, Duda, Folorunsho, Doig; Ngonge, Djuric



Position Players Goalkeepers: Montipo, Perilli, Chiesa, Berardi Defenders: Hien, Coppola, Magnani, Amione, Gunter, Doig, Faraoni Midfielders: Hongla, Charlys, Joselito, Serdar, Folorunsho, Hrustic, Terracciano, Tchatchoua, Lazovic, Duda, Saponara, Suslov Forwards: Ngonge, Kallon, Mboula, Henry, Bonazzoli, Djuric, Cruz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4 Apr 2022 Verona 1-0 Genoa Serie A 26 Sept 2021 Genoa 3-3 Verona Serie A 20 Feb 2021 Genoa 2-2 Verona Serie A 20 Oct 2020 Verona 0-0 Genoa Serie A 3 Aug 2020 Genoa 3-0 Verona Serie A

