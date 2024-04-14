Juarez vs Tijuana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between FC Juarez and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides struggling in the bottom half of the 2024 Liga MX Clausura will face off on Sunday, with FC Juarez taking on Tijuana at Estadio Benito Juarez.

The visitors look destined for a bottom-three finish, as coach Miguel Herrera's side has yet to win a single game this season, recording eight draws and six losses in 14 league games so far.

The hosts weren't faring much better not long back, but a three-game winning streak has taken them to 12 points picked up after 14 rounds and still in with a shot of achieving a reclassification berth.

FC Juarez vs Tijuana kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:06 pm ET/ 7:06 pm PT Venue: Estadio Benito Juarez

The Liga MX match between FC Juarez and Tijuana will be played at the Benito Juarez Stadium on Sunday, April 14, 2024, with kick-off set at 10:06 pm ET/7:06 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch FC Juarez vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ViX+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

FC Juarez team news

FC Juarez have missed the services of their midfield trio Sebastián Jurado (knee), Alfredo Talavera (knee), Diego Valoyes (hamstring) and Jairo Torres (muscle), all of whom have been sidelined with injuries and are anticipated to be out for the foreseeable future.

Juarez possible XI: Diaz; Orquin, Calvo, Ortega, Edson; del Campo, Vergara, Garcia; Villalpando, Castro, Zaldivar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diaz, Higuera Defenders: Calvo, Mosquera, Manriquez, Ortiz, Campillo, Vukcevic, Orquin, Abella, Nevarez, J. Garcia Midfielders: D. Garcia, Salas, Zapata, Venegas, Fernando, Villalpando, Perez Bouquet, Munoz, Saucedo, Castro, A. Garcia Forwards: Santos, Zaldivar, Escoto

Tijuana team news

The hosts will be without Chilean international Nicolás Díaz who is sidelined due to an unknown issue. They will be hoping to get the rest of the squad fully ready and raring to go in this crucial tie to avoid dropping to the bottom of the standings.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Montoya, Balanta, Diaz, Contreras; Rivera, Rodriguez; Castenada, Alvarez, Blanco; Gonzalez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz Defenders: Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza Midfielders: Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda Forwards: Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/09/23 Club Tijuana 5-1 FC Juárez Liga MX, Apertura 15/01/23 FC Juárez 3-0 Club Tijuana Liga MX, Clausura 09/07/22 Club Tijuana 0-2 FC Juárez Liga MX, Apertura 21/03/22 Club Tijuana 1-0 FC Juárez Liga MX, Clausura 14/08/21 FC Juárez 1-1 Club Tijuana Liga MX, Apertura

