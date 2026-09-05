Watch Duke Blue Devils vs Tulane Green Wave NCAAF Week 1 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Duke Blue Devils vs Tulane Green Wave kick-off time

5 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Wallace Wade Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee State Tigers. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 5, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch and live stream Duke vs Tulane

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on the ACC Network. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes the ACC Network. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to the ACC Network to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Duke vs Tulane Preview

Tulane begins the 2026 season after going 11-3, winning the American Conference championship and reaching the College Football Playoff last year. The Green Wave also beat Duke 34-27 in New Orleans during the 2025 season. Tulane enters this year under new head coach Will Hall and will turn to quarterback Zeon Chriss-Gremillion, who previously played at Louisiana and Houston. Safety Jack Tchienchou is one of the key returners after earning first-team All-American Conference honors last season. Tulane finished 2025 ranked No. 18 in both major polls and has won 43 games over the past four seasons.

Duke begins the season after finishing 9-5, winning the ACC championship and beating Arizona State in the Sun Bowl. The Blue Devils will have a new starting quarterback in Walker Eget, a transfer from San Jose State who has 5,563 career passing yards and 30 touchdowns. Duke enters Manny Diaz’s third season after winning nine games in each of his first two years, and the Blue Devils will be looking to reverse last season’s seven-point loss to Tulane. Saturday’s game will be played at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.