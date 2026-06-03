Friendlies - Friendlies Stade Maurice Dufrasne

Today's game between Denmark and DR Congo will kick-off at Jun 3, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Fubo is the listed broadcaster for Denmark vs DR Congo. You can watch the match live or stream it via the link below.

Denmark host DR Congo at Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liege in an international friendly, with both nations using the match as final preparation before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brian Riemer's Denmark side arrive having endured a turbulent World Cup qualifying campaign. A 4-0 win over North Macedonia showed their attacking potential, but defeats to Scotland and Czechia exposed defensive vulnerabilities that Riemer will want to address before the tournament begins.

DR Congo, coached by Sebastien Desabre, come into this fixture with genuine momentum. The Leopards beat Jamaica in their most recent World Cup qualifying play-off fixture and have been building steadily through a run of matches that included the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

For DR Congo, this friendly is one of two warm-up matches before they open their 2026 World Cup campaign in Group K, where they face Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan. A fixture against Chile follows on June 9, leaving Desabre with little time to finalise his squad and tactical setup.

Denmark, meanwhile, will be looking to sharpen their shape against continental opposition before their own World Cup preparations intensify. Riemer has work to do to restore confidence after back-to-back losses in qualifying.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Denmark vs DR Congo, including TV channel listings, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Denmark vs DR Congo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Brian Riemer's Denmark have no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of the match, and no probable starting lineup has been announced. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Sebastien Desabre's DR Congo are also without confirmed team news at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions or projected XI currently available. Further squad information will be added as it is confirmed.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Denmark have recorded one win, one draw and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 defeat to Czechia in World Cup qualification, while their best result in that run was a 4-0 victory over North Macedonia. They also drew 2-2 with Belarus and beat Greece 3-1, though losses to Scotland and Czechia mean they have conceded regularly in recent outings.

DR Congo have won three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Jamaica in a World Cup qualifying inter-confederation play-off. They also beat Bermuda 2-0 in a friendly and defeated Botswana 3-0 at the Africa Cup of Nations. A 1-0 loss to Algeria and a 1-1 draw with Senegal, both at the Africa Cup of Nations, are the only blemishes in that five-match stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Denmark and DR Congo. This article will be updated if historical fixture information becomes available.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Denmark vs DR Congo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: