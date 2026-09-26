Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 16:25 Maracana Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys clash at Maracanã Stadium (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. This is the third NFL regular-season game to be played in Brazil, but the first ever to be held in Rio de Janeiro. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday, September 27.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens Team News

Both teams enter the international spotlight with 1-1 records, but they do so while navigating crucial injuries on both sides of the ball.

A major storyline heading into kick-off is the bumpy, uneven playing surface at Maracanã Stadium. Both coaching staffs have acknowledged field condition concerns, which could severely impact dynamic, heavy-cutting players like Jackson, Henry, and Lamb.

Dallas Cowboys Team News

The Cowboys' defense takes a massive hit ahead of this matchup, officially ruling out four key defensive contributors who did not even make the 10-hour flight to Brazil:

DeMarvion Overshown (LB) (Hamstring) - Out

Malik Hooker (S) (Forearm surgery) - Out

P.J. Locke (S) (Plantar fasciitis) - Out

Cobie Durant (CB) (Hamstring) - Out

Next Man Up: Expect rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham to call the defensive plays in the green-dot helmet. In the depleted secondary, young safety Markquese Bell and rookie standout Caleb Downs will be forced into massive roles to handle the Ravens' offense.

The Bright Spot: Pass-rusher James Houston was a full practice participant and is tracking to play, looking to assist a stellar but pressured D-line featuring Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark.

Offensive Outlook: Dak Prescott is coming off a franchise-record performance where he became the team's all-time passing touchdown leader. He will rely heavily on CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to attack a vulnerable Ravens secondary.

Baltimore Ravens Team News

The Ravens' biggest headlines involve a mixed bag on the injury front, specifically along their offensive line and wide receiver corps:

Ronnie Stanley (LT) (Toe) - Ruled Out. Stanley reaggravated a lingering toe injury last week and did not practice. His absence leaves a massive void on Lamar Jackson’s blindside.

Zay Flowers (WR) (Hamstring) - Questionable. Flowers missed practice earlier in the week but returned in a limited capacity on Friday. Defensive coordinator-turned-head coach Jesse Minter has indicated Flowers has a "real opportunity" to play.

Nnamdi Madubuike (DT) (Neck) - Good to Go. Madubuike was a full participant in practice all week and carries no injury designation, meaning he will anchor the interior defense.

Offensive Outlook: With Stanley out, the Ravens will likely look to leaning heavily into their ground game. Expect a heavy dose of Derrick Henry and dual-threat MVP Lamar Jackson exploiting a Dallas defense that has struggled to stop the run early this season.

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