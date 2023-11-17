How to watch the Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Women's Super League log leaders Chelsea will lock horns with a stumbling Liverpool side with the former looking to extend their lead on the top and the latter vying to bridge the gap at the summit.

The Blues have managed to win four out of their previous games and five out of their opening six encounters taking their points tally to 16 points. The 2022/23 WSL champions are looking to win their fifth-successive WSL title and the Blues have had a scintillating start to their title defense and a win against Liverpool could help them increase the gap at the summit.

After two successive victories in the opening two games, Liverpool have fallen off the tracks with just two wins in their previous five games alongside two draws and one defeat. The defeat came against Merseyside rivals Everton while the previous stalemate against Spurs have taken their points tally to just 11 points dumping them to the fifth position in the table.

Chelsea vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: November 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 am ET / 5:30 am PT Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will host Liverpool at the iconic Stamford Bridge with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 am ET / 5:30 am PT in the USA.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The Women's Super League fixture will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the USA with highlights available on Chelsea's Official Youtube Channel and Liverpool's Official Youtube Channel.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea's veteran goalscorer Sam Kerr scored for the English heavyweights during their visit to Spain to face Real Madrid in the UWCL and the Australian forward will be leading Chelsea's forward battery once again.

Sjoeke Nusken is the club's top scorer this season in the WSL(3) and the German international will shoulder the goalscoring responsibility alongside Kerr.

Chelsea Women Predicted XI: Berger; Lawrence, Bright, Carter, Charles; Nusken, Cuthbert; Kaneryd, Kirby, Fleming; Kerr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Berger, Musovic, Hampton Defenders: Mjelde, Buchanan, Lawrence, Perisset, Bright, Charles, Carter, Nouwen, Fox, Brown Midfielders: Nusken, Leupolz, Kirby, Fleming, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Ingle, Hamano Forwards: Kerr, Reiten, Svitkova, Kaneryd, James, Beever-Jones, Macario, Watson, Fishel

Liverpool team news

The Reds were dumped out of the FA WSL Cup by Manchester City in a seven-goal thriller and Matt Beard will look to keep their hopes of a WSL alive with a victory against the high-flying Blues.

Liverpool could stick to the same eleven that featured against Tottenham Hotspur as Austrian midfielder Marie Höbinger will play a crucial responsibility in scoring goals for her side alongside Liverpool's no.10 Sophie Roman Haug who equalled the billing during their last WSL outing.

Liverpool Women Predicted XI: Laws; Fisk, Bonner, Clark, Hinds; Hobinger, Nagano, Holland; Lawley, Roman Haug, Enderby.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laws, Micah, Kirby, Spencer Defenders: Fisk, Bonner, Clark, Hinds, Fahey, Koivisto, Matthews, Parry Midfielders: Hobinger, Nagano, Holland, Kearns, Lundgaard Forwards: Lawley, Roman Haug, Enderby, Van de Sanden, Daniels, Kiernan, Flint, Taylor

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 3 May 2023 Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool Women's Super League 29 Jan 2023 Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool Women's FA Cup 18 Sept 2022 Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea Women's Super League 18 Feb 2020 Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool Women's FA Cup 15 Dec 2019 Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea Women's Super League

