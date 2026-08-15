Watch Buffalo Bills vs Carolina Panthers NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Buffalo Bills vs Carolina Panthers kick-off time

15 Aug 2026 - 13:00 Highmark Stadium

Fans residing in the local broadcast markets can catch the game on WIVB-CBS in the Buffalo market and WCOS-ABC in the Carolina market. Both networks are available to stream locally via Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Cord-cutters outside of the local broadcast regions can stream the game live using an NFL+ subscription.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Buffalo Bills vs Carolina Panthers Team News

With no regular-season stakes on the line, both coaching staffs treat these early preseason snaps as a massive evaluation period for roster spots and depth-chart positioning before final cuts. Expect a heavy rotation of backups, rookies, and fringe roster players in the second half. It is the first meeting of the summer for these two clubs, and the focus remains on which young players can separate themselves and make game-changing plays in live action.