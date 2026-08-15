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NFL Preseason
Buffalo BillsBuffalo Bills
Highmark Stadium
Carolina PanthersCarolina Panthers
Stream local broadcasts live for FREE on Fubo
Neil Bennett

Watch Buffalo Bills vs Carolina Panthers NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

NFL

How to watch the NFL Preseason match between Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers, as well as kick-off time and team news

Buffalo Bills vs Carolina Panthers kick-off time

NFL Preseason
Highmark Stadium

Fans residing in the local broadcast markets can catch the game on WIVB-CBS in the Buffalo market and WCOS-ABC in the Carolina market. Both networks are available to stream locally via Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Stream local broadcasts live for FREE on FuboStart trial

Cord-cutters outside of the local broadcast regions can stream the game live using an NFL+ subscription.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

WSOC-ABC

WSOC-ABC

Stream here

WIVB-CBS

WIVB-CBS

Stream here

NFL+

NFL+

Stream here

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPNGet NordVPN

Buffalo Bills vs Carolina Panthers Team News

With no regular-season stakes on the line, both coaching staffs treat these early preseason snaps as a massive evaluation period for roster spots and depth-chart positioning before final cuts. Expect a heavy rotation of backups, rookies, and fringe roster players in the second half. It is the first meeting of the summer for these two clubs, and the focus remains on which young players can separate themselves and make game-changing plays in live action.

Cable-Free Complete Package
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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.

Monthly from$89.99
Sunday Ticket Hub
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YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.

Monthly from$82.99
Ultimate Sports Hub
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Fubo

Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.

5 day free trial available.

Monthly from$79.99
Budget AFC Action
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Paramount+

Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.

Monthly from$8.99
Exclusive Primetime Broadcasts
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Peacock

Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract.

Monthly from$10.99
All-in-One FOX Coverage
Fox One

FOX One

FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.

Monthly from$19.99
Cable-Free Complete Package
DirecTV Stream Promo Panel

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.

Monthly from$89.99

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