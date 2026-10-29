How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens NFL game LIVE: Lamar Jackson expected to return! Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens kick-off time

The Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York) during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Fans are hoping for a spectacular marquee quarterback showdown between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. While the AFC East topping Bills (5-1) look to make it three wins on the spin, the AFC Ravens (4-3) aim to prevent a third straight loss.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens Team News

Headlining the team news is the expected return of Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, while both teams navigate substantial bumps across their respective lines and defensive backfields.

Baltimore Ravens Team News

The massive development for Baltimore is that quarterback Lamar Jackson was a full participant in practice and is on track to start on Sunday. Jackson missed the last three games nursing a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 4, but his active status is a monumental boost for a Ravens team looking to break a two-game losing skid.

However, the Ravens are facing severe health challenges on both lines and in their defensive nucleus:

Defensive Core Sidelined : Defensive anchor Roquan Smith (knee) and star safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) both missed the opening practice of the week. Backup safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) was also a non-participant.

: Defensive anchor Roquan Smith (knee) and star safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) both missed the opening practice of the week. Backup safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) was also a non-participant. Offensive Line Shakeup : First-round rookie guard Vega Ioane (knee) is expected to miss time after sustaining an MCL sprain last week against Cincinnati. While trade-acquisition center Cam Jurgens is fully back in the lineup, left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe/ankle) and guard John Simpson (groin) remain limited.

: First-round rookie guard Vega Ioane (knee) is expected to miss time after sustaining an MCL sprain last week against Cincinnati. While trade-acquisition center Cam Jurgens is fully back in the lineup, left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe/ankle) and guard John Simpson (groin) remain limited. Encouraging Returns: On a positive note, tight end Mark Andrews (hand) and linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) logged full practices. Additionally, running back Adam Randall (neck) has been designated to return from IR and practiced in full.

Buffalo Bills Team News

The Bills return rested fresh off their Week 7 bye. The extra time off has successfully allowed several critical contributors to take steps toward returning, though one major blocking piece remains a concern:

O-Line Vulnerability : Starting right tackle Spencer Brown (back) did not participate in practice as he continues to battle nagging back issues that forced him out of action earlier in October.

: Starting right tackle Spencer Brown (back) did not participate in practice as he continues to battle nagging back issues that forced him out of action earlier in October. Star Weapon Progress : Star wide receiver D.J. Moore (shoulder) returned to the field in a red non-contact jersey. Moore has missed the last two games with an AC joint sprain but caught passes from Josh Allen in individual drills, keeping him firmly on track for Sunday.

: Star wide receiver D.J. Moore (shoulder) returned to the field in a red non-contact jersey. Moore has missed the last two games with an AC joint sprain but caught passes from Josh Allen in individual drills, keeping him firmly on track for Sunday. Defensive Line Boost : Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (knee) was a limited participant. Oliver hasn't played since taking a heavy hit against the Patriots on October 4, and his return will be vital to stopping the Ravens' ground game.

: Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (knee) was a limited participant. Oliver hasn't played since taking a heavy hit against the Patriots on October 4, and his return will be vital to stopping the Ravens' ground game. Other Notable Statuses : Tight end Dalton Kincaid (chest) and pass rusher Bradley Chubb (chest/thumb) were limited but wore non-contact jerseys. Rookie wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (knee) also hit the practice field for the first time this season, opening his 21-day window to return from the PUP list.

: Tight end Dalton Kincaid (chest) and pass rusher Bradley Chubb (chest/thumb) were limited but wore non-contact jerseys. Rookie wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (knee) also hit the practice field for the first time this season, opening his 21-day window to return from the PUP list. Roster Mechanics & Suspensions: Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will miss the game due to a league-imposed one-game suspension, inserting Damar Hamlin into the starting lineup. To manage depth, the Bills brought back defensive end Andre Jones Jr. and cornerback A.J. Woods to the practice squad, parting ways with defensive lineman Austin Johnson.

Buffalo Bills BUF Form Baltimore Ravens BAL BUF BUF BAL BAL All Games All Games Las Vegas Raiders LVR 30 33 Buffalo Bills BUF W Los Angeles Rams LA 34 37 Buffalo Bills BUF W Buffalo Bills BUF 26 29 New England Patriots NE L Buffalo Bills BUF 24 16 Los Angeles Chargers LAC W Buffalo Bills BUF 41 31 Detroit Lions DET W Matches played 5 Points scored 161 All Games All Games Baltimore Ravens BAL 13 35 Cincinnati Bengals CIN L Cleveland Browns CLE 13 10 Baltimore Ravens BAL L Atlanta Falcons ATL 23 30 Baltimore Ravens BAL W Baltimore Ravens BAL 24 18 Tennessee Titans TEN W Dallas Cowboys DAL 31 34 Baltimore Ravens BAL W Matches played 5 Points scored 111

Head to Head Draw 4 0 1 NFL Buffalo Bills BUF 41 Baltimore Ravens BAL 40 FT NFL Buffalo Bills BUF 27 Baltimore Ravens BAL 25 FT NFL Baltimore Ravens BAL 35 Buffalo Bills BUF 10 FT NFL Baltimore Ravens BAL 20 Buffalo Bills BUF 23 FT NFL Buffalo Bills BUF 17 Baltimore Ravens BAL 3 FT 118 Points scored 123

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks