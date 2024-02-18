How to watch the WSL match between Brighton & Hove Albion Women and Liverpool FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two out-of-form Women's Super League sides face off as Brighton Women hosts Liverpool Women on Sunday.

Brighton Women are seeded at the second-last place in the table with just 11 points from 13 games. The home side are on a streak of two consecutive defeats and will need a massive revamp to change their fortunes.

Liverpool's steady start to the WSL campaign has taken the wrong turn as the side has just one win in their previous five games. A win here against the home side could see them reignite their spark.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Liverpool FC Women kick-off time

Date: February 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 am ET / 4:00 am PT Venue: Broadfield Stadium

Brighton Women will welcome Liverpool Women to the Broadfield Stadium on February 18, 2024, with kick-off at 7:00 am ET / 4:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Liverpool FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brighton & Hove Albion Women team news

Madison Haley is yet to recover from her long-term injury which has kept the American international out of action since November.

The home side will be bolstered by the return of Pauline Bremer who has been sidelined in the previous three games.

Emma Kullberg would be vying for a start after she netted a hattrick in the last knockings of the game against Wolverhampton in the FA Women's Cup.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women predicted XI: Baggaley; Kullberg, Bergsvand, Carabali, Pattinson; Losada, Zigiotti Olme; Robinson, Pinto, Lee; Terland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baggaley, Startup Defenders: Thorisdottir, Bergsvand, Carabali, Li, Kullberg, Pattinson Midfielders: Losado, Pinto, Pattinson, Symonds, Haley, Rule, Hawkesby Forwards: Robinson, Bremer, Terland, Lee, Sarri, Olme

Liverpool FC Women team news

The visitors will be without the services of Taylor Hinds who is confined to Liverpool's medical room.

The duo of Missy Bo Kearns and Teagan Micah will return to the squad after the pair missed out due to concussion protocol and calf injury, respectively.

Liverpool Women predicted XI: Laws; Bonner, Fahey, Fisk; Koivisto, Kearns, Nagano, Holland, Matthews; Van de Sanden, Haug

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laws, Micah, Kirby Defenders: Koivisto, Fisk, Fahey, Matthews, Clark, Bonner, Parry Midfielders: Bo Kearns, Nagano, Hobinger, Lundgaard, Holland Forwards: Roman Haug, Lawley, Enderby, Van de Sanden, Daniels

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26 Nov 2023 Liverpool 4-0 Brighton WSL 23 Apr 2023 Liverpool 2-1 Brighton WSL 20 Nov 2022 Brighton 3-3 Liverpool WSL 5 Jan 2020 Brighton 1-0 Liverpool WSL 6 Jan 2019 Liverpool 0-2 Brighton WSL

